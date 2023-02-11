VB vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 16

Valley Boyz (VB) will lock horns with the DCC Starlets (DCS) in the 16th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the VB vs DCS Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

The Valley Boyz have played two matches in the tournament so far. They have won one and lost the other encounter. They are currently fifth in the points table for Group B of the tournament with two points from as many matches.

DCC Starlets, on the other hand, have begun the tournament on a superb note, having won the only game they have played so far. They are currently at number four in the Group B points table with two points in one match. They would want to keep their winning momentum going in the tournament.

VB vs DCS Match Details

The 16th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 11 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 12.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: VB vs DCS, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 16

Date and Time: February 11, 2023, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

VB vs DCS Pitch Report

The pitch has been sporting, with something in it for both bowlers and batters. While some of the matches have seen high scoring, teams have failed to put in commendable totals on a few other occasions. The bowlers and batters need to show determination in order to reap the benefits of the wicket.

VB vs DCS Form Guide (Last match)

VB: L

DCS: W

VB vs DCS Probable Playing XIs for today's match

VB Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Valley Boyz Probable Playing XI

Mohsen Mattoo, Sufyan Farooq, Usman Masood, Saqib Amin, Musa Benazir, Sheikh Majazul Islam, Majid Manzoor, Khalid Ibrahim, Hemayun Bazaz, Bilal Ahmad-II, and Mudasir Bashir.

DCS Team/Injury News

No major updates.

DCC Starlets Probable Playing XI

Vaibhav Vaswani, Vansh Kumar, Rameez Shahzad, Jaiditya Malik, Akshat Rai, Akshat Rai, Ibrahim Vijdani, Mohammad Nafees, Nemika Benthota, Krish Poduval, and Saad Abdullah.

VB vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Majid Manzoor

Majid Manzoor has been good with the bat in the tournament. His consistency so far makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Ibrahim Vijdani

Ibrahim Vijdani bats in the middle order and has the ability to increase the scoring rate. He also has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages and this makes him a very crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder

Saqib Amin

Saqib Amin could be a very utility player. He can chip in with impactful performances with both the bat and the ball and this makes him the best pick in the all-rounder category for this match.

Bowler

Bilal Ahmad-II

Bilal Ahmad-II has been very good with the ball so far in the tournament. He has picked up wickets in the initial stages and also in the death overs. This makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

VB vs DCS Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nafees-I

Mohammad Nafees-I can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. His all-round ability makes Nafees one of the safest choices for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Bilal Ahmed-II

Bilal Ahmed bowls the difficult overs at the beginning and the end of the innings. This gives him a chance to pick up a number of wickets and he has capitalized on them so far in the tournament. The wicket-taking capability makes Bilal Ahmed-II a very good captain or vice-captain pick for the match.

Five Must-picks for VB vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Bilal Ahmed-II

Mohammad Nafees-I

Saqib Amin

Ibrahim Vijdani

Majid Manzoor

VB vs DCS match expert tips

The pitch has favored both batting and bowling. Players with the ability to impact the match with both the bat and the ball will be good picks in fantasy contests.

VB vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Manzoor

Batters: M Benazir, U Masood, I Vijdani

All-rounders: M Mattoo, Saqib Amin, A Nehru, Mohammed Nafees-I

Bowlers: K Ibrahim, S Abdullah, Bilal Ahmad-II

VB vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Manzoor

Batters: M Benazir, U Masood, I Vijdani

All-rounders: M Mattoo, Saqib Amin, A Nehru, Mohammed Nafees-I

Bowlers: K Ibrahim, S Abdullah, Bilal Ahmad-II

