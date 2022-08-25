VB vs DDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 6

The 6th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see the Valley Boyz (VB) take on the Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VB vs DDD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

The Valley Boyz will be playing their first match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup after a successful domestic season. They have a lot of experienced and in-form players and will hope to start the tournament on a winning note.

The Dubai Dare Devils, on the other hand, didn't have a great start to the tournament. They lost their first match to the Pindi Boys Defenders CC by six wickets and will hope to turn the campaign around when they lock horns with the Valley Boyz.

The Valley Boyz will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but the Dubai Dare Devils are a relatively better team. The Dubai Dare Devils are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VB vs DDD Match Details

The sixth match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on August 25 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to commence on 9.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VB vs DDD, Match 6

Date and Time: August 25, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between The Vision Shipping and the Interglobe Marine, where a total of 261 runs were scored in just 33 overs. The bowlers will be able to swing the ball in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch.

VB vs DDD Form Guide

VB - Will be playing their first match of the season

DDD - L

VB vs DDD Probable Playing XI

VB Playing XI

No injury update.

Danish Hafiz (wk), Majid Manzoor, Zaid Wani, Mafooz Ilahi, Adil Shah, Khalid Ibrahim, Mohsen Mattoo, Usman Trumboo, Mudasir Wani, Suhail Muzaffer, Hemayun Bazaz.

DDD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rahul Soni-I (wk), Haroon Ghaus, Punya Mehra, Rathesh Poojari, Abhay Jotin, Ryan Vallyaveettill, Abdul Mohammed, Mohit Raghav, Farhan Hanif, Mohamed Nashir, Krishnan Balasubramian.

VB vs DDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Soni (46 matches, 1279 runs)

R Soni is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is also doing well behind the wickets, so he can give a lot of points from catches too.

Batters

H Ghaus (92 matches, 2869 runs 13 wickets)

H Ghaus and P Mehra are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. R Poojari has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 11 runs and took two wickets in the last match against the Pindi Boys Defenders CC.

All-rounders

Abhay Jotin (48 matches, 1298 runs, 13 wickets)

Abhay Jotin and K Ibrahim are the best all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Mattoo is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Raghav (32 matches, 229 runs, 36 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Raghav and K Trumboo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Hanif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VB vs DDD match captain and vice-captain choices

H Ghaus

H Ghaus will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 2869 runs and taken 13 wickets in just 92 T20 matches.

Abhay Jotin

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Abhay Jotin the captain of the grand league teams. He has already scored 1298 runs in just 48 T20 matches and has also taken 13 wickets.

5 Must-Picks for VB vs DDD, Match 6

H Ghaus 2869 runs and 13 wickets Abhay Jotin 1298 runs and 13 wickets R Poojari 9064 runs and 159 wickets M Raghav 229 runs and 36 wickets R Soni 1279 runs

Valley Boyz vs Dubai Dare Devils Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Valley Boyz vs Dubai Dare Devils Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Soni.

Batters: H Ghaus, R Poojari, Z Wani, P Mehra.

All-rounders: Abhay Jotin, K Ibrahim, M Mattoo.

Bowlers: M Raghav, F Hanif, K Trumboo.

Valley Boyz vs Dubai Dare Devils Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Soni.

Batters: H Ghaus, R Poojari, Z Wani, P Mehra.

All-rounders: Abhay Jotin, K Ibrahim, M Mattoo.

Bowlers: M Raghav, S Muzaffer, K Trumboo.

