VB vs DGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see Valley Boyz (VB) take on Dubai Gymkhana (DGA) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (August 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the VB vs DGA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Dubai Gymkhana will plau their first match of the competition after a successful domestic season. They have a lot of experienced players. Valley Boyz, meanwhile, didn't have a great start to their campaign, as they lost to Dubai Dare Devils by 54 runs in their first match.

Valley Boyz will look to win this game, but Dubai Gymkhana are a better team and should win this one.

VB vs DGA Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on August 27 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 pm. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: VB vs DGA, Match 8

Date and Time: August 27, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last game at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between Dubai Dare Devils and the Valley Boyz, where 316 runs were scored in 37 overs for the loss of 14 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings here, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on winning the toss.

VB vs DGA Form Guide

VB - L

DGA - They will play their first match of the season.

VB vs DGA Probable Playing XIs

VB

No injury update.

Danish Hafiz (wk), Majid Manzoor, Zaid Wani, Mafooz Ilahi, Saqib Amin, Khalid Ibrahim, Mohsen Mattoo, Usman Trumboo, Mudasir Wani, Khalil Trumboo, Bilal Ahmed

DGA

No injury update

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Jeevan Gangadharan, Mohammad Shahir, Muhammad Hassan, Usama Khalid, Syed Aashir, Waqas Ahmed, Bilal Azmat, Tashfen Yasin, Varun Anil, Muhammad Adnan

VB vs DGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Hafiz (1 match, 1 run)

D Hafiz is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for this game, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He didn't perform well in the last game but is expected to perform well here.

Batters

Z Wani (1 match, 1 catch)

Z Wani and J Gangadharan are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. M Shahir has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic games, so he is also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Ibrahim (1 match, 19 runs, 2 wickets)

S Aashir and K Ibrahim are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Mattoo is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Wani (1 match, 23 runs)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Wani and T Yasin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. V Anil is another good pick.

VB vs DGA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ibrahim

K Ibrahim bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for the captaincy. He smashed 19 runs and took two wickets in the last game against Dubai Dare Devils.

M Mattoo

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make M Mattoo the captain of the grand league teams. He scored 33 runs in the last game and could bowl a few overs in this match.

5 Must-Picks for VB vs DGA, Match 6

K Ibrahim 19 runs and 2 wickets 95 points M Mattoo 13 runs 48 points M Wani 23 runs 26 points M Ilahi 21 runs 30 points U Trumboo 10 runs 17 points

Valley Boyz vs Dubai Gymkhana Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Valley Boyz vs Dubai Gymkhana Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz

Batters: J Gangadharan, M Shahir, Z Wani

All-rounders: W Ahmed, S Aashir, K Ibrahim, M Mattoo

Bowlers: M Wani, T Yasin, V Anil

Valley Boyz vs Dubai Gymkhana Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz

Batters: J Gangadharan, M Shahir, Z Wani, M Ilahi

All-rounders: S Aashir, K Ibrahim, M Mattoo

Bowlers: M Wani, M Adnan, V Anil

