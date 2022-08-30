VB vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see Valley Boyz (VB) lock horns with Future Mattress (FM) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VB vs FM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s for match 10.

Future Mattress lost their last match to the Pindi Boys Defenders by 12 runs. They will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. Valley Boyz, on the other hand, are among the strongest teams in this year's ICC Academy Summer Cup as they have won one of their last two matches.

Future Mattress will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Valley Boyz are a relatively better team. Valley Boyz are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VB vs FM Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on August 30 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VB vs FM, Match 10

Date and Time: August 30, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between Dubai Gymkhana and Valley Boyz, where a total of 367 runs were scored in just 35 overs at a loss of 10 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch.

VB vs FM Form Guide

VB - L W

FM - L

VB vs FM Probable Playing XI

VB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Danish Hafiz (wk), Majid Manzoor, Misa Benazir, Mafooz Ilahi, Saqib Amin, Khalid Ibrahim, Mohsen Mattoo, Usman Trumboo, Mudasir Wani, Bilal Ahmed, Shabir Bhat.

FM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Ansar Khan, Syed Shah, Amjad Gul, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Ikram, Haider Ali, Muhammad Azhar, Umair Ali, Muhammad Mudassar Ali, Raja Akifullah Khan.

VB vs FM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Hafiz (2 matches, 108 runs)

D Hafiz is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He smashed 107 runs in just 34 balls in the last match against Dubai Gymkhana.

Batters

S Shah (1 match, 50 runs)

S Shah and A Gul are the two best batsmen to select for the Dream11 team. M Ilahi played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 23 runs in the last match against Dubai Gymkhana.

All-rounders

K Ibrahim (2 matches, 19 runs, 5 wickets)

K Ibrahim and M Mattoo are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Usman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Wani (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Wani and U Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Akifullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VB vs FM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ibrahim

K Ibrahim will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captain role. He has already smashed 19 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.

D Hafiz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Hafiz the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 107 runs in just 34 balls in the last match against Dubai Gymkhana at a strike rate of 314.

5 Must-Picks for VB vs FM, Match 9

Player Player Stats Fantasy Points A Shakoor 45 runs 71 points D Hafiz 108 runs 173 points K Ibrahim 19 runs and 5 wickets 216 points M Mattoo 55 runs and 1 wicket 120 points M Usman 46 runs 63 points

Valley Boyz vs Future Mattress Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Valley Boyz vs Future Mattress Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Valley Boyz vs Future Mattress Head-to-Head Team.

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz, A Shakoor

Batters: S Shah, M Ilahi, A Gul

All-rounders: M Usman, K Ibrahim, M Mattoo

Bowlers: M Wani, U Ali, R Akifullah

Valley Boyz vs Future Mattress Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Valley Boyz vs Future Mattress Grand League Team.

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz, A Shakoor

Batters: S Shah, M Ilahi, A Khan

All-rounders: M Usman, K Ibrahim, M Mattoo

Bowlers: M Wani, U Ali, M Azhar

