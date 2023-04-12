VB vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League Plate 3rd-place Play-off

Valley Boyz (VB) will take on the Kabul Zalmi Live Star (KZLS) in the Plate third-place play-off of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VB vs KZLS Dream11 prediction.

Valley Boyz have played four Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023 matches so far, returning with two wins and as many losses. They lost two out of their three league-stage encounters which pushed them into the Plate Group, where lost the semi-final encounter against Nadim Cricket Club.

Meanwhile, the Kabul Zalmi Live Star have lost three games while winning just one. Their last defeat was against the UAE Champions in the Plate semi-final.

VB vs KZLS Match Details, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023

The Plate third-place play-off match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023 between Valley Boyz and Kabul Zalmi Live Star will be played on April 12 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VB vs KZLS, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023

Date & Time: April 12th 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

VB vs KZLS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been on the slower side in the recent past. However, due to the short boundaries, teams have piled on big runs. Spinners may play a significant role, but a high-scoring game may well be on the cards.

VB vs KZLS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Valley Boyz: L, W, W, L

Kabul Zalmi Live Star: L, L, L, W

VB vs KZLS Probable Playing 11 today

Valley Boyz Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Valley Boyz Probable Playing XI: Usman Masood, Mafooz Ilahi, Shabir Bhat, Khalid Ibrahim, Saqib Amin, Mohsen Mattoo, Sheikh Majazul Islam, Majid Manzoor, Usman Trumboo, Mudasir Mushtaq, Ovais Shah.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star Probable Playing XI: Rafeeq Zaman, Masood Gurbaz, Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul- II, Abdul Khaliq, Abdul Lateef, Hilal Afghan, Irfan Ullah-I, Yasir Khan, Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala, Noor Ullah Ayobi.

Today’s VB vs KZLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Masood Gurbaz (6 matches, 168 runs)

Masood Gurbaz is the fifth-highest run-getter in the T10 League so far. He has amassed 168 runs in six games and is striking at 215.38. Gurbaz has smacked 15 sixes as well.

Top Batter Pick

Mafooz Ilahi (6 matches, 160 runs)

Mafooz Ilahi has been batting well this season. He has aggregated 160 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 205.13 with the help of 12 sixes and 13 fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mudasir Mushtaq (5 matches, 8 wickets)

Mudasir Mushtaq has not batted a lot in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023 but has been excellent with the ball. He has picked up eight wickets in five games at an economy rate of 8.30.

Top Bowler Pick

Saqib Amin (6 matches, 10 wickets)

Saqib Amin has been in terrific form with the ball. The right-arm spinner has returned with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.83. He has also scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 136.36.

VB vs KZLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Khalid Ibrahim (6 matches, 66 runs, 7 wickets)

Khalid Ibrahim has been in top all-round form. The VB seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 66 runs while striking at 188.57. On the bowling front, he has taken seven wickets.

Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala (6 matches, 6 wickets, 54 runs)

Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has picked up six wickets in as many games at an economy of 9.64 in addition to scoring 54 runs at a strike rate of 142.11.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VB vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Khalid Ibrahim 66 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches Saqib Amin 10 wickets in 6 matches Masood Gurbaz 168 runs in 6 matches Mafooz Ilahi 160 runs in 6 matches Abdul Lateef 8 wickets in 5 matches

VB vs KZLS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be key in this game. Thus, the likes of Khalid Ibrahim, Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala, Abdul Lateef, Shabir Bhat, and Mudasir Mushtaq will be the ones to watch out for in the VB vs KZLS game.

VB vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

VB vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Masood Gurbaz, Khalid Shah

Batters: Amjad Gul- II, Mafooz Ilahi, Rafeeq Zaman

All-rounders: Khalid Ibrahim (c), Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala (vc), Abdul Lateef, Mudasir Mushtaq

Bowlers: Saqib Amin, Usman Trumboo, Hilal Afghan

VB vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

VB vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Masood Gurbaz (c)

Batters: Amjad Gul- II, Mafooz Ilahi

All-rounders: Khalid Ibrahim, Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala, Abdul Lateef, Shabir Bhat, Mudasir Mushtaq

Bowlers: Saqib Amin (vc), Usman Trumboo

