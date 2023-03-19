VB vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Final

The Valley Boyz (VB) will take on the Mid East Metals (MEM) in the final of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, March 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VB vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Valley Boyz have been in good form in the tournament. They have played seven matches in the tournament and have managed to win five of them. They finished the league stage in second position in the points table. Valley Boyz then went on to win the semi-final and make their way into the final.

Meanwhile, the Mid-East Metals have also displayed good cricketing skills in the tournament. They too have won five of their seven matches and finished third in the points table with a worse NRR than their opponents. The Mid-East Metals then managed to win the semi-final and make it to this all-important match.

VB vs MEM Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League

The final of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on March 19 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VB vs MEM, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Final

Date and Time: March 19, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

VB vs MEM Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy will be a balanced one. Players of both trades will be enjoying the surface and we can expect a close fight between the bat and the ball.

VB vs MEM probable playing XIs for today’s match

VB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

VB Probable Playing XI

Mafooz Ilahi, Khalid Ibrahim, Danish Hafiz (wk), Mohsen Mattoo (c), Saqib Amin, Usman Masood, Musa Benazir, Usman Trumboo, Hemayun Bazaz, Ovais Syed, and Mudashir Bashir.

MEM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MEM Probable Playing XI

Faizan Awan, Khurram Khawaja (c), Zar Muhammad, Sana Ulhaq Bhatti, Farhan Babar, Mannal Siddiqui, Hazrat Bilal, Tehran Khan, Ali Anwaar, Mustafa Ayub, and Qaiser Maharvi.

VB vs MEM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Danish Hafiz ( 6 Matches, 562 Points)

Danish Hafiz has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He averages 93.66 points per game, which makes Hafiz the best wicket-keeper pick for the match.

Batter

Faizan Awan (8 Matches, 594 Points)

Faizan Awan has been a solid performer for the team while opening the innings. He has scored consistent runs and that makes him the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

Mohsen Mattoo (8 Matches, 633 Points)

Mohsen Mattoo has been in good all-round form in this tournament. He has not only scored some crucial runs but also picked up some important wickets. Mattoo will be the best all-rounder choice for this match.

Bowler

Tehran Khan (8 Matches, 585 Points)

Tehran Khan has been lethal with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets in the initial stages and also in the death overs. Tehran Khan will be the best choice from the bowler section for this match.

VB vs MEM Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Mohsen Mattoo

Mohsen Mattoo has been in good all-round form in this tournament. He has been a genuine match-winner throughout the tournament. Mattoo will be the best pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Khurram Khawaja

Khurram Kahwaj has done an excellent job with both the bat and the ball. Khawaja will be a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for VB vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Danish Hafiz

Faizwan Awan

Khurram Khawaja

Mohsen Mattoo

Tehran Khan

VB vs MEM match expert tips

The pitch at the ICC Academy will be a balanced one. All-rounders who can bat in the top half and also bowl their quota of overs will be good picks for this match.

VB vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz

Batters: F Awan, M Ilahi, U Masood, Z Muhammad

All-rounders: K Ibrahim, Khurram Khawaja, Mohsen Mattoo

Bowlers: H Bilal, Tehran Khan, M Ayub

VB vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

