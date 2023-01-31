VB vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 4

Valley Boyz (VB) will lock horns with the Mid-East Metals (MEM) in the fourth match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Monday, January 31. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the VB vs MEM Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Mid-East Metals (MEM) have played one match in the tournament and faced a heavy defeat in it. They were tasked with chasing 234 runs while batting second against the Gallion CKT Club. But the Mid-East Metals could only manage 97 runs in 17.5 overs before being bundled out.

The Valley Boyz will be playing their first match. They will look to start off on a strong note in the tournament.

VB vs MEM Match Details

The fourth match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on January 31 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: VB vs MEM, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 4

Date and Time: January 31, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

VB vs MEM Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for both the batters and the bowlers. Players of all trades will give their best and try to get something out of the wicket.

Last three matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 178

Average score batting second: 120

VB vs MEM Form Guide (Last match)

VB: Playing their first match

MEM: Won their first match

VB vs MEM Probable Playing XIs for today's match

VB Team/Injury News

No major updates.

VB Probable Playing XI

Danish Hafiz, Hemayun Bazaz, Mafooz Ilahi, Musa Benazir, Sufya Farooq, Mudasir Wani, Mohsen Mattoo, Saqib Amin, Khalid Ibrahim, Bilal Ahmad-II, Khalil Trumboo.

MEM Team/Injury News

No major updates.

MEM Probable Playing XI

Haroon Altaf, Faizan Awan, Khurram Khawaja, Mannal Siddiqui, Nouman Khan, Tehran Khan, Ali Anwaar, Irfan Ashraf, Muhammad Qaiser, Hazrat Bilal, Mustafa Ayub.

VB vs MEM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Danish Hafiz

Danish Hafiz will be seen batting in the top order for the Valley Boyz. There is a chance that he will get enough deliveries to score a considerable number of runs. So, Hafiz is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Faizan Awan

Faizan Awan opens the batting for Mid-East Metals and also plays a significant role with the ball in hand in the middle overs. His ability to impact the match with both the bat and the ball makes him a very crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder

Mudasir Wani

Mudasir Wani plays the role of the finisher for Valley Boyz. He can also be very useful with the ball. Wani's all-round ability makes him a brilliant pick for the match.

Bowler

Hazrat Bilal

Hazrat Bilal could prove to be very lethal with his fast bowling abilities in the initial stages of the innings. He also has the propensity to pick up wickets in death overs. Although Bilal did not look in the best of form in the first match, he might be a good pick for this encounter.

VB vs MEM Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Faizan Awan

Faizan Awan has the ability to be useful for his team with both the bat and the ball. He opens the innings for his team and also bowls 2-3 overs in each match and will be a very safe choice to make captain or vice-captain in this match.

Mudasir Wani

Mudasir Wani might be a very crucial player for his team. He can be very effective for the team with both the bat and the ball. Wani's all-round presence on the field makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for VB vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Danish Hafiz

Faizan Awan

Mudasir Wani

Hazrat Bilal

Khurram Khawaja

VB vs MEM match expert tips

The pitch at the ICC Academy has been a sporty one till now. The batters as well as the bowlers will be able to get something from the wicket. Hence, fierce competition between the bat and the ball can be expected.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

VB vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

VB vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Altaf, D Hafiz

Batters: I Ashraf, F Awan, H Bazaz

All-rounders: K Khwaja, M Wani, M Mattoo

Bowlers: H Bilal, K Ibrahim, M Qaiser

VB vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

VB vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: H Altaf, D Hafiz

Batters: I Ashraf, F Awan, H Bazaz

All-rounders: K Khwaja, M Wani, M Mattoo

Bowlers: H Bilal, K Ibrahim, M Qaiser

Poll : 0 votes