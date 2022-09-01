VB vs PBD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see the Valley Boyz (VB) squaring off against Pindi Boys Defenders CC (PBD) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VB vs PBD Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

The Valley Boyz lost their last match to the Future Mattress by six wickets. They will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. Pindi Boys Defenders CC, on the other hand, are among the strongest teams in this year's ICC Academy Summer Cup as they have won all of their last three matches.

The Valley Boyz will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Pindi Boys Defenders CC are a relatively better team. Pindi Boys Defenders CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VB vs PBD Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on September 1 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VB vs PBD, Match 12

Date and Time: September 01, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between the Valley Boyz and Future Mattress, where a total of 313 runs were scored in just 34 overs at a loss of 13 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch.

VB vs PBD Form Guide

VB - L W L

PBD - W W W

VB vs PBD Probable Playing XI

VB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Danish Hafiz (wk), Zaid Wani, Misa Benazir, Mafooz Ilahi, Saqib Amin, Khalid Ibrahim, Mohsen Mattoo, Usman Trumboo, Mudasir Wani, Khalil Trumboo, Shabir Bhat.

PBD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Yasir, Farhan Babar (wk), Muhammad Imran, Danish Qureshi, Wajid Khan, Salman Babar, Muhammad Rashid, Suleman Khalid, Abdullah Azhar, Adnan Ul Mulk, Farrukh Abbas.

VB vs PBD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Babar (3 matches, 113 runs)

F Babar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He smashed 72 runs in just 52 balls in the match against the Dubai Dare Devils.

Batters

M Imran (3 matches, 75 runs)

M Imran and M Ilahi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Rashid has also played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team. He took four wickets in the last match against Dubai Gymkhana.

All-rounders

W Khan (3 matches, 171 runs, 5 wickets)

W Khan and K Ibrahim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Mattoo is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Qureshi (3 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Qureshi and M Wani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Trumboo is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VB vs PBD match captain and vice-captain choices

W Khan

W Khan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 171 runs and picked up five wickets in the last three matches.

K Ibrahim

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Ibrahim as he will bat in the top order and also bowl four overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 37 runs and scalped five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for VB vs PBD, Match 12

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points W Khan 171 runs and 5 wickets 416 points K Ibrahim 37 runs and 5 wickets 242 points M Mattoo 86 runs and 3 wickets 218 points S Babar 14 runs and 5 wickets 198 points F Babar 113 runs 193 points

Valley Boyz vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Valley Boyz vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Valley Boyz vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Head to Head.

Wicket-keeper: F Babar

Batters: M Imran, M Wani, M Rashid

All-rounders: W Khan, K Ibrahim, M Mattoo, S Babar

Bowlers: D Qureshi, M Wani, K Trumboo

Valley Boyz vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Valley Boyz vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Grand League

Wicket-keeper: F Babar

Batters: M Imran, S Amin, M Rashid

All-rounders: W Khan, K Ibrahim, M Mattoo, S Babar

Bowlers: D Qureshi, M Wani, S Bhat

