BLU vs RD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, Match 25

VCA Blue (BLU) will take on VCA Red (RD) in match number 25 of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Sunday.

The two teams are at contrasting ends of the spectrum in the VCA T20 2021 points table. The VCA Blue are reeling at the bottom of the standings with just two wins from seven games. Meanwhile, the VCA Red have been consistent in the VCA T20 2021. With five wins and two losses, they are second in the points table.

BLU vs RD Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Blue: Aniket Pande (wk), Ankush Wakode, Satyam Bhoyar, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Agrawal, Khushal Pimpalkar, Suraj Rai, Mayank Jassore, Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma, Shantanu Chikhale

VCA Red: Akash Kumar (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Himanshu Joshi, Varun Palandurkar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Mandar Mahale, Aman Mokhade, Swapnil Bandiwar, Nachiket Bhute, Rohit Dattatray, Tanmay Kale

Match Details

BLU vs RD, Match 25, VCA T20 2021

Date & Time: October 17th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The pitches at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur have been pretty good ones to bat on. Teams have regularly racked up substantial scores on this ground and another good batting track can be expected for this game.

Today’s BLU vs RD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jitesh Sharma – The VCA skipper and wicketkeeper-batter has aggregated 132 runs while striking at 173.68 in the VCA T20 2021.

Batters

Satyam Bhoyar – The off-spinning all-rounder has been superb with both the bat and ball in the VCA T20 2021. He has picked up 10 wickets while also scoring 150 runs.

Himanshu Joshi – Joshi has played just five games, mustering 127 runs at an average of 31.75.

All-rounders

Mandar Mahale – Mahale has been excellent all-round. He has scored 188 runs at a strike rate of 137.23. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with five wickets.

Suraj Rai – Rai has been in good form with both bat and ball. He has scored 102 runs while also taking five wickets.

Bowlers

Nachiket Bhute – The 21-year-old seamer has taken 10 wickets in seven innings in the VCA T20 2021 so far.

Shantanu Chikhale – Chikhale has been in top form with the ball, returning with nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.74.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLU vs RD Dream11 Prediction Team

Satyam Bhoyar (BLU): 550 points

Mandar Mahale (RD): 429 points

Nachiket Bhute (RD): 410 points

Aman Mokhade (RD): 324 points

Suraj Rai (BLU): 316 points

Important stats for BLU vs RD Dream11 Prediction Team

Satyam Bhoyar: 150 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 106.32 & ER – 7.32

Suraj Rai: 102 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 130.77 & ER – 9.79

Mandar Mahale: 188 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 137.23 & ER – 7.79

Nachiket Bhute: 10 wickets; ER – 8.64

BLU vs RD Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Blue vs VCA Red - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jitesh Sharma, Ganesh Satish, Himanshu Joshi, Khushal Pimpalkar, Satyam Bhoyar, Mandar Mahale, Suraj Rai, Aman Mokhade, Nachiket Bhute, Nachiket Parande, Shantanu Chikhale

Captain: Mandar Mahale. Vice-captain: Satyam Bhoyar

Dream11 Team for VCA Blue vs VCA Red - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jitesh Sharma, Ganesh Satish, Himanshu Joshi, Vaibhav Chandekar, Satyam Bhoyar, Mandar Mahale, Suraj Rai, Aman Mokhade, Nachiket Bhute, Hardik Verma, Shantanu Chikhale

Captain: Nachiket Bhute. Vice-captain: Ganesh Satish

Edited by Samya Majumdar