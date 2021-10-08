GRN vs SKB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, Match 7

VCA Green (GRN) will take on VCA Sky Blue (SKB) in match number seven of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Friday.

VCA Green started their VCA T20 2021 campaign off with a loss before registering their first win in the competition. Meanwhile, the VCA Sky Blue have lost their first two VCA T20 2021 encounters, that too by significant margins.

GRN vs SKB Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Green: Dharmender Ahlawat (wk), Shreeyog Pawar, Shubham Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Tushar Gill, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Deepak Jangid, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dosi, Sanket Subhedar

VCA Sky Blue: Yash Rathod-II (wk), Mohit Kale (c), Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Nayan Chavan, Saurabh Thubrikar, Ravi Jangid, Hemant Bajpai, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Siddesh Neral, Suniket Bingewar

Match Details

GRN vs SKB, Match 7, VCA T20 2021

Date & Time: October 8th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, has been a pretty good one to bat on, with teams racking up substantial totals at the venue. Although more of the same can be expected in today's VCA T20 2021 encounter, there might be some assistance available to the bowlers as well.

Today’s GRN vs SKB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yash Rathod – The VCA Sky Blue keeper, who has been safe behind the stumps, can be handy with the bat as well.

Batters

Sanjay Raghunath – Raghunath has contributed well with both the bat and ball in the VCA T20 2021. He has scored 42 runs while also taking two wickets.

Kedar Jagtap – The VCA Green middle-order batter has looked in solid touch, scoring 98 runs in two games so far.

All-rounders

Harsh Dubey – Dubey has returned with four wickets in two VCA T20 2021 games at an economy rate of 6.25.

Atharva Taide – Taide has been excellent with both the bat and ball, scoring 55 runs and picking up two wickets.

Bowlers

Rajneesh Gurbani – The premier Vidarbha pacer has returned with three wickets at an economy rate of 5.23.

Siddesh Neral – Neeral, who has been in decent form with the ball in the VCA T20 2021, has two wickets to his name so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRN vs SKB Dream11 Prediction Team

Atharva Taide (GRN): 138 points

Harsh Dubey (GRN): 138 points

Kedar Jagtap (GRN): 138 points

Sanjay Raghunath (SKB): 117 points

Mohit Kale (SKB): 115 points

Important stats for GRN vs SKB Dream11 Prediction Team

Kedar Jagtap: 98 runs in two games; SR – 98.99

Harsh Dubey: 4 wickets; ER – 6.25

Atharva Taide: 55 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 125.00 & ER – 8.00

Mohit Kale: 74 runs; SR – 139.62

Sanjay Raghunath: 42 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 116.67 & ER – 5.00

GRN vs SKB Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Green vs VCA Sky Blue - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Rathod-II, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Ravi Jangid, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Siddesh Neral, Rajneesh Gurbani, Deepak Jangid

Captain: Harsh Dubey. Vice-captain: Sanjay Raghunath

Dream11 Team for VCA Green vs VCA Sky Blue - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yash Rathod-II, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Siddesh Neral, Suniket Bingewar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Deepak Jangid

Captain: Atharva Taide. Vice-captain: Mohit Kale

Edited by Samya Majumdar