GRN vs SKB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021 Match 23

VCA Green (GRN) will take on VCA Sky Blue (SKB) in match number 23 of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Saturday.

VCA Green have been in good form in the VCA T20 2021. With five wins and three losses, they are third in the points table. VCA Sky Blue, on the other hand, have been a touch inconsistent in the VCA T20 2021 with three wins and four losses.

GRN vs SKB Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Green: Shreeyog Pawar (wk), Shubham Dubey, Tushar Gill, Atharva Taide (c), Harsh Dubey, Ketan Alsi, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dosi, Aditya Khilote, Deepak Jangid, Sanket Subhedar

VCA Sky Blue: Yash Rathod-II (wk), Mohit Kale, Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Nayan Chavan, Saurabh Thubrikar, Ravi Jangid, Rahul Dongarwar, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Siddesh Neral, Gaurav Dhoble

Match Details

GRN vs SKB, 23rd Match, VCA T20 2021

Date & Time: October 16th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The pitches at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur have been pretty good ones to bat on. Teams have regularly racked up substantial scores in the VCA T20 2021 and another good batting track could be in store for today's game.

Today’s GRN vs SKB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shreeyog Pawar – The VCA Green stumper has been in good touch with the bat in the VCA T20 2021, scoring 144 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 130.91.

Batters

Sanjay Raghunath: Raghunath has been in top form with the bat, amassing 210 runs while striking at 137.25. He has also taken five wickets.

Tushar Gill – Gill has contributed well with the bat in the VCA T20 2021, scoring 149 runs at a strike rate of 127.35.

All-rounders

Atharva Taide – The left-arm spinning all-rounder has amassed 288 runs at a strike rate of 130.32. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Ravi Jangid – Jangid has contributed well with both the bat and ball in the VCA T20 2021. He has scored 96 runs and taken five wickets.

Bowlers

Siddesh Neral – Neeral may have been expensive, but he has been amongst the wickets. He has picked up 13 wickets in seven VCA T20 2021 games.

Rajneesh Gurbani – The premier Vidarbha pacer has been bowling really well and has taken 10 scalps at an economy rate of 7.08.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRN vs SKB Dream11 Prediction Team

Atharva Taide (GRN): 494 points

Siddesh Neral (SKB): 470 points

Sanjay Raghunath (SKB): 460 points

Harsh Dubey (GRN): 397 points

Rajneesh Gurbani (GRN): 395 points

Important stats for GRN vs SKB Dream11 Prediction Team

Sanjay Raghunath: 210 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 137.25 & ER – 6.50

Siddesh Neral: 13 wickets; ER – 9.08

Atharva Taide: 288 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 130.32 & ER – 8.90

Rajneesh Gurbani: 10 wickets; ER – 7.08

GRN vs SKB Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Green vs VCA Sky Blue - VCA T20 2021 Match 23.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreeyog Pawar, Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Nayan Chavan, Tushar Gill, Ravi Jangid, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Siddesh Neral, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shanmesh Deshmukh

Captain: Atharva Taide. Vice-captain: Sanjay Raghunath

Dream11 Team for VCA Green vs VCA Sky Blue - VCA T20 2021 Match 23.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yash Rathod-II, Shreeyog Pawar, Sanjay Raghunath, Nayan Chavan, Tushar Gill, Ravi Jangid, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Siddesh Neral, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dosi

Captain: Harsh Dubey. Vice-captain: Rajneesh Gurbani

