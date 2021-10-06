GRN vs YLW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021 Match 3

VCA Green will take on VCA Yellow in match number three of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Wednesday.

VCA Green have already played one game and they lost to VCA Orange. They could muster just 121 and lost with 11 balls to spare. Meanwhile, this is the first game for VCA Yellow and they have a few quality names in their side.

GRN vs YLW Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Green: Dharmender Ahlawat (wk), Shubham Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Tushar Gill, Atharva Taide (c), Harsh Dubey, Sanket Subhedar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dosi, Deepak Jangid

VCA Yellow: Avesh Sheikh, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Siddhesh Dandewar, Yash Kadam, Aditya Sarvate, Manish Ahuja, Aniruddha Choudhari, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Dullarwar, Lalit M Yadav, Mehul Raikwar

Match Details

Match: GRN vs YLW

Date & Time: October 6th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

There were a couple of contrasting games on the first day of this tournament. The first game saw VCA Green score just 121 but VCA Sky Blue managed to put up 164. Thus, expect a good batting surface at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. There might be something in it for the bowlers as well, especially for the spinners.

Today’s GRN vs YLW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Akshay Wadkar – Wadkar is Vidarbha’s premier wicket-keeper and he has the ability to get big runs.

Batters

Shreeyog Pawar – The VCA Green opener looked in good touch in the first game. He scored 34 from 27 balls and his knock included three fours and a six.

Siddhesh Dandewar – Dandewar can be backed as one of the batting picks. He can get substantial scores and will be a key player for VCA Yellow.

All-rounders

Aditya Sarvate – The left-arm spinning has been one of the key players for Vidarbha over the last few years. He hasn't played a lot of T20 cricket but he can have an impact with both bat and ball.

Bowlers

Rajneesh Gurbani – Gurbani is one of the premier fast bowlers going around in the Vidarbha circuit. He is a wicket-taker and took 1/25 from his four overs in the first game.

Aditya Thakare – The 22-year-old seamer has looked impressive in his short career. He has played three T20 games and has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRN vs YLW Dream11 Prediction Team

Deepak Jangid (GRN): 54 points

Rajneesh Gurbani (GRN): 40 points

Aditya Sarvate (YLW): Yet to play in this tournament

Akshay Wadkar (YLW): Yet to play in this tournament

Aditya Thakare (YLW): Yet to play in this tournament

Important stats for GRN vs YLW Dream11 Prediction Team

Rajneesh Gurbani: 1 wicket from one game; ER – 6.25 (This tournament)

Shreeyog Pawar: 34 runs from one game; SR – 125.93 (This tournament)

Aditya Thakare: 4 wickets from three games; ER – 5.75 (T20 career)

Akshay Wadkar: 82 runs from seven games; SR – 91.11 (T20 career)

GRN vs YLW Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akshay Wadkar, Dharmender Ahlawat, Siddhesh Dandewar, Manish Ahuja, Shreeyog Pawar, Harsh Dubey, Aditya Sarvate, Rajneesh Gurbani, Aditya Thakare, Lalit M Yadav, Deepak Jangid

Captain: Aditya Sarvate Vice-captain: Rajneesh Gurbani

Dream11 Team for VCA Green vs VCA Yellow - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akshay Wadkar, Siddhesh Dandewar, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Aniruddha Choudhari, Aditya Sarvate, Rajneesh Gurbani, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Jangid

Captain: Akshay Wadkar Vice-captain: Shreeyog Pawar

Edited by Samya Majumdar