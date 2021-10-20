ORG vs SKB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, 1st Semi-final

VCA Orange (ORG) will take on VCA Sky Blue (SKB) in the first semi-final of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Wednesday.

VCA Orange topped the league stages and have been among the best teams in the VCA T20 2021 so far. They have won seven games and lost thrice. Meanwhile, the VCA Sky Blue finished third with six wins and four losses.

ORG vs SKB Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Orange: Siddhesh Wath (wk), Piyush Khope, Apoorv Wankhade, Sandesh Durugwar, Kshitiz Dahiya, Chakresh Khurana, Akshay Karnewar, Adhyan Daga, Prerit Agrawal, Praful Hinge, Abhishek Chaurasia

VCA Sky Blue: Yash Rathod-II (wk), Sanjay Raghunath, Rushabh Rathod, Mohit Kale, Nayan Chavan, Saurabh Thubrikar, Ravi Jangid, Rahul Dongarwar, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Gaurav Dhoble, Pratham Mulak

Match Details

ORG vs SKB, 1st Semi-final, VCA T20 2021

Date & Time: October 20th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, is a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers might get some assistance as well. While the pacers tend to get some movement with the new ball, the spinners will find turn as well.

Today’s ORG vs SKB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Siddhesh Wath is currently the leading run-scorer in the VCA T20 Cup 2021. He has amassed 425 runs at a strike rate of 141.20.

Batter

Sanjay Raghunath, who opens the batting for the VCA Sky Blue, is the second-highest run-getter in the VCA T20 2021. He has scored 336 runs at a strike rate of 124.91.

All-rounder

Akshay Karnewar, one of the premier all-rounders in Vidarbha, has been in superb form with both the bat and ball in the VCA T20 2021. He has taken 17 wickets in addition to scoring 170 runs.

Bowler

Siddesh Neeral has been in magnificent form with the ball. He is the leading wicket-taker in the VCA T20 2021 with 19 scalps from nine games.

Top 5 best players to pick in ORG vs SKB Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Karnewar (ORG): 819 points

Siddhesh Wath (ORG): 702 points

Siddesh Neeral (SKB): 678 points

Sanjay Raghunath (SKB): 669 points

Ravi Jangid (SKB): 649 points

Important stats for ORG vs SKB Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Karnewar: 170 runs & 17 wickets from 10 games

Siddhesh Wath: 425 runs from 10 games

Sanjay Raghunath: 336 runs from 10 games

Siddesh Neeral: 19 wickets from nine games

ORG vs SKB Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Orange vs VCA Sky Blue - VCA T20 2021 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddhesh Wath, Sanjay Raghunath, Kshitiz Dahiya, Nayan Chavan, Akshay Karnewar, Ravi Jangid, Gaurav Dhoble, Prerit Agrawal, Siddesh Neeral, Abhishek Chaurasia, Praful Hinge

Captain: Akshay Karnewar. Vice-captain: Ravi Jangid

Dream11 Team for VCA Orange vs VCA Sky Blue - VCA T20 2021 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddhesh Wath, Sanjay Raghunath, Kshitiz Dahiya, Nayan Chavan, Akshay Karnewar, Ravi Jangid, Prerit Agrawal, Siddesh Neeral, Abhishek Chaurasia, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Praful Hinge

Captain: Prerit Agrawal. Vice-captain: Sanjay Raghunath

Edited by Samya Majumdar