RD vs GRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, Match 13

VCA Red (RD) will take on VCA Green (GRN) in match number 13 of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Monday.

VCA Red and VCA Green have had contrasting runs in the VCA T20 so far. The VCA Red are second in the points table, having won three out of their four games. VCA Green, meanwhile, have won once in three.

RD vs GRN Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Red: Jitesh Sharma (wk), Himanshu Joshi, Mandar Mahale, Vaibhav Chandekar, Nachiket Bhute, Varun Palandurkar, Aman Mokhade, Swapnil Bandiwar, Parth Rekhade, Dushyant Tekan, Tanmay Kale

VCA Green: Dharmender Ahlawat (wk), Shreeyog Pawar, Shubham Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Tushar Gill, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Rajneesh Gurbani, Deepak Jangid, Manan Dosi, Sanket Subhedar

Match Details

RD vs GRN, Match 13, VCA T20

Date & Time: October 11th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, has been a pretty good one to bat on, with teams having racked up substantial totals at the venue. But there might be some assistance for the bowlers as well. More of the same can be expected from today's game.

Today’s RD vs GRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jitesh Sharma – The VCA Red stumper has fared well with the bat in the VCA T20, having scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 182.05.

Batters

Vaibhav Chandekar – Chandekar has been in top form, aggregating 125 runs while striking at 145.35.

Kedar Jagtap – Jagtap is the VCA Green's leading run-scorer in the VCA T20 with 124 runs in three innings.

All-rounders

Atharva Taide – Taide has chipped in well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 81 runs while also taking two wickets.

Aman Mokhade – The leg-spinning all-rounder has returned with 151 runs at a strike rate of 167.78. He can contribute with the ball as well.

Bowlers

Rajneesh Gurbani – The premier Vidarbha pacer has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.62 in the VCA T20.

Parth Rekhade – Rekhade has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 115 runs at a strike rate of 212.96 and picked up four wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in RD vs GRN Dream11 Prediction Team

Parth Rekhade (RD): 278 points

Aman Mokhade (RD): 232 points

Vaibhav Chandekar (RD): 200 points

Atharva Taide (GRN): 177 points

Kedar Jagtap (GRN): 169 points

Important stats for RD vs GRN Dream11 Prediction Team

Kedar Jagtap: 124 runs; SR – 91.18

Atharva Taide: 81 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 135 & ER – 8.78

Rajneesh Gurbani: 4 wickets; ER – 5.62

Parth Rekhade: 115 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 212.96 & 7.93

Aman Mokhade: 151 runs; SR – 167.78

RD vs GRN Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Red vs VCA Green - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jitesh Sharma, Himanshu Joshi, Vaibhav Chandekar, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Aman Mokhade, Rajneesh Gurbani, Parth Rekhade, Deepak Jangid

Captain: Parth Rekhade. Vice-captain: Atharva Taide

Dream11 Team for VCA Red vs VCA Green - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jitesh Sharma, Vaibhav Chandekar, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Aman Mokhade, Rajneesh Gurbani, Parth Rekhade, Manan Dosi

Captain: Aman Mokhade. Vice-captain: Vaibhav Chandekar

Edited by Samya Majumdar