RD vs ORG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021 Match 9

VCA Red (RD) will take on VCA Orange (ORG) in match number nine of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Saturday.

Both teams have been in good form in the VCA T20 2021. The VCA Red started their campaign with two consecutive wins before losing to VCA Yellow. Meanwhile, the VCA Orange are yet to lose a game in the VCA T20 2021, winning two in two.

RD vs ORG Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Red: Jitesh Sharma (wk), Himanshu Joshi, Mandar Mahale, Vaibhav Chandekar, Nachiket Bhute, Varun Palandurkar, Aman Mokhade, Swapnil Bandiwar, Parth Rekhade, Dushyant Tekan, Tanmay Kale

VCA Orange: Siddhesh Wath (wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Sandesh Durugwar, Kshitiz Dahiya, Akshay Wakhare, Adhyan Daga, Akshay Karnewar, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Abhishek Chaurasia

Match Details

RD vs ORG, Match 9, VCA T20 2021

Date & Time: October 9th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, has been a pretty good one to bat on, with teams racking up substantial scores at the venue. Although more of the same can be expected in today's VCA T20 2021 encounter, there might be some assistance available to the bowlers as well.

Today’s RD vs ORG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Siddhesh Wath – The VCA Orange wicketkeeper-batter has looked in solid touch with the bat in the VCA T20 2021, amassing 71 runs in two games.

Batters

Yash Rathod – Rathod has scored 70 runs in two games at a strike rate of 118.64.

Apoorv Wankhade – The 29-year-old Vidarbha middle-order batter is a quality player who can play a big knock in today's VCA T20 2021 encounter.

All-rounders

Akshay Karnewar – The left-arm spinning all-rounder may not have fired with the bat, but he has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00.

Nachiket Bhute – Despite being expensive, Bhute has taken four wickets in the VCA T20 2021. Moreover, his batting strike rate stands at 177.78.

Bowlers

Parth Rekhade – Rekhade has been excellent with both the bat and ball in the VCA T20 2021. He has taken two wickets and scored 75 runs in two innings.

Praful Hinge – The Vidarbha pacer has returned with six wickets at an economy rate of 5.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in RD vs ORG Dream11 Prediction Team

Praful Hinge (ORG): 182 points

Parth Rekhade (RD): 164 points

Siddhesh Wath (ORG): 138 points

Akshay Wakhare (ORG): 134 points

Aman Mokhade (RD): 133 points

Important stats for RD vs ORG Dream11 Prediction Team

Yash Rathod: 70 runs; SR – 118.64

Praful Hinge: 6 wickets; ER – 5.25

Akshay Karnewar: 12 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 109.09 & ER – 5.00

Parth Rekhade: 75 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 214.29 & ER – 7.73

RD vs ORG Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Red vs VCA Orange - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jitesh Sharma, Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Mandar Mahale, Akshay Karnewar, Nachiket Bhute, Aman Mokhade, Akshay Wakhare, Parth Rekhade, Praful Hinge

Captain: Akshay Karnewar. Vice-captain: Parth Rekhade

Dream11 Team for VCA Red vs VCA Orange - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jitesh Sharma, Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Vaibhav Chandekar, Akshay Karnewar, Nachiket Bhute, Varun Palandurkar, Akshay Wakhare, Parth Rekhade, Praful Hinge

Captain: Praful Hinge. Vice-captain: Nachiket Bhute

Edited by Samya Majumdar