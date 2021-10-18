RD vs ORG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021 Match 27

VCA Red (RD) will take on VCA Orange (ORG) in match number 27 of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Monday.

The VCA Red have played eight VCA T20 2021 games so far, managing six wins. They are second in the points table. Meanwhile, the VCA Orange are sitting at the top of the standings with six wins and three losses.

RD vs ORG Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Red: Akshay Kolhar, Aman Mokhade, Jitesh Sharma, Himanshu Joshi, Varun Palandurkar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Mandar Mahale, Swapnil Bandiwar, Nachiket Bhute, Rohit Dattatray, Tanmay Kale

VCA Orange: Siddhesh Wath, Prerit Agrawal, Sandesh Durugwar, Adhyan Daga, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar, Kshitiz Dahiya, Chakresh Khurana, Abhishek Chaurasia, Piyush Khope, Praful Hinge

Match Details

RD vs ORG, 27th Match, VCA T20 2021

Date & Time: October 18th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, is a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers might get some assistance as well. While the pacers tend to get some movement with the new ball, the spinners may find purchase off the surface.

Today’s RD vs ORG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Siddhesh Wath has been batting beautifully and is currently the leading run-scorer in the VCA T20 2021 with 407 runs in nine innings.

Batter

Apoorv Wankhade is one of the premier batters for VCA Orange, having accumulated 233 runs in the VCA T20 2021 so far.

All-rounders

Akshay Karnewar has been magnificent with both the bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has returned with 17 scalps in addition to scoring 170 runs.

Aman Mokhade is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the VCA T20 2021. He has scored 244 runs in seven innings.

Bowlers

Nachiket Bhute has been consistent with the ball in the VCA T20 2021, picking up 11 wickets so far.

Praful Hinge is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the VCA T20 2021 with 12 scalps to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in RD vs ORG Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Karnewar (ORG): 797 points

Siddhesh Wath (ORG): 672 points

Nachiket Bhute (RD): 453 points

Mandar Mahale (RD): 433 points

Aman Mokhade (RD): 433 points

Important stats for RD vs ORG Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Karnewar: 170 runs & 17 wickets from nine games

Siddhesh Wath: 407 runs from nine games

Nachiket Bhute: 11 wickets from eight games

Aman Mokhade: 244 runs from eight games

RD vs ORG Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Red vs VCA Orange - VCA T20 2021 Match 27.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Himanshu Joshi, Vaibhav Chandekar, Akshay Karnewar, Mandar Mahale, Prerit Agrawal, Aman Mokhade, Abhishek Chaurasia, Nachiket Bhute, Praful Hinge

Captain: Akshay Karnewar. Vice-captain: Aman Mokhade

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Himanshu Joshi, Kshitiz Dahiya, Varun Palandurkar, Akshay Karnewar, Mandar Mahale, Aman Mokhade, Abhishek Chaurasia, Nachiket Bhute, Praful Hinge

Captain: Akshay Karnewar. Vice-captain: Nachiket Bhute

Edited by Samya Majumdar