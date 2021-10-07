SKB vs BLU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021 Match 5

VCA Sky Blue will take on VCA Blue in match number five of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Thursday.

Both teams started their VCA T20 2021 campaign on a losing note. The VCA Sky Blue lost to the VCA Red as they couldn’t defend 164. Meanwhile, the VCA Blue were beaten also beaten by the VCA Red, who chased down 180 with 16 balls to spare.

SKB vs BLU Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Sky Blue: Yash Rathod-II (wk), Mohit Kale, Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Saurabh Thubrikar, Nayan Chavan, Ravi Jangid, Rahul Dongarwar, Siddesh Neral, Gaurav Dhoble, Suniket Bingewar

VCA Blue: Urvesh Patel (wk), Shalabh Shrivastava, Khushal Pimpalkar, Shantanu Chikhale, Ankush Wakode, Satyam Bhoyar, Ganesh Satish, Hardik Verma, Nachiket Parande, Suraj Rai, Om Dhotkar

Match Details

SKB vs BLU, Match 5, VCA T20 2021

Date & Time: October 7th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, has been a solid one to bat on. Three out of the four VCA T20 2021 games have been won by the chasing teams. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for today's game.

Today’s SKB vs BLU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Urvesh Patel – The VCA Blue stumper, who bats in the middle order, finished the innings well in the first game as he scored 19 off 12 balls.

Batters

Shalabh Shrivastava – Shrivastava was excellent in the first game for VCA Blue, smashing a 43-ball 64 while also picking up a wicket.

Mohit Kale – The VCA Sky Blue no.3 looked in solid touch in the first game. He scored 38 off 21 balls in a knock that included three fours and two sixes.

All-rounders

Satyam Bhoyar – Bhoyar started his VCA T20 2021 campaign with a fluent half-century, scoring 50 off 35 balls. He can also bowl if required.

Ravi Jangid – The left-arm spinning all-rounder is an experienced cricketer who can deliver with both the bat and ball. He scored 23 and took one wicket in the VCA Sky Blue’s first game.

Bowlers

Siddesh Neral – Neral bowled a good spell in the first game for VCA Sky Blue, returning with figures of 2/22 from his four overs.

Nachiket Parande – The VCA Blue pacer fared decently in the first game, taking 1/21 in three overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SKB vs BLU Dream11 Prediction Team

Shalabh Shrivastava (BLU): 119 points

Satyam Bhoyar (BLU): 81 points

Suniket Bingewar (SKB): 70 points

Mohit Kale (SKB): 67 points

Ravi Jangid (SKB): 62 points

Important stats for SKB vs BLU Dream11 Prediction Team

Shalabh Shrivastava: 64 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 148.84 & ER – 11.50

Satyam Bhoyar: 50 runs; SR – 142.86

Mohit Kale: 38 runs; SR – 180.95

Siddesh Neral: 2 wickets; ER – 5.50

SKB vs BLU Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Blue - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Urvesh Patel, Shalabh Shrivastava, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Saurabh Thubrikar, Ganesh Satish, Ravi Jangid, Satyam Bhoyar, Siddesh Neral, Suniket Bingewar, Nachiket Parande

Captain: Shalabh Shrivastava. Vice-captain: Ravi Jangid

Dream11 Team for VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Blue - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Urvesh Patel, Rushabh Rathod, Shalabh Shrivastava, Mohit Kale, Ganesh Satish, Ravi Jangid, Satyam Bhoyar, Siddesh Neral, Suniket Bingewar, Suraj Rai, Nachiket Parande

Captain: Ganesh Satish. Vice-captain: Mohit Kale

