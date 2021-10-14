SKB vs ORG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, Match 20

VCA Sky Blue (SKB) will take on VCA Orange (ORG) in match number 20 of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Thursday.

The VCA Sky Blue haven't had the best of runs in the VCA T20 2021. With just two wins and four losses from their six outings, the VCA Sky Blue are last in the standings. Meanwhile, VCA Orange have been in good form and currently find themselves second in the VCA T20 2021 points table with four wins and two losses.

SKB vs ORG Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Sky Blue: Yash Rathod-II (wk), Mohit Kale, Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Nayan Chavan, Ravi Jangid, Hemant Bajpai, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Siddesh Neral, Gaurav Dhoble, Pratham Mulak

VCA Orange: Siddhesh Wath (wk), Piyush Khope, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Sandesh Durugwar, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Prerit Agrawal, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Abhishek Chaurasia

Match Details

SKB vs ORG, 20th Match, VCA T20 2021

Date & Time: October 14th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, has been a pretty good one to bat on, with teams racking up substantial totals at the venue. Although more of the same can be expected from today's VCA T20 2021 game, there might be some assistance available to the bowlers.

Today’s SKB vs ORG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Siddhesh Wath – Wath is currently the leading run-scorer in the VCA T20 2021 with 283 runs at an average of 47.17 and a strike rate of 141.50.

Batters

Apoorv Wankhade – The VCA Orange no.3 batter has been in good touch, accumulating 211 runs at an average of 70.33 and a strike rate of 166.14.

Sanjay Raghunath – Raghunath is the VCA Sky Blue's leading run-scorer in the VCA T20 2021. He has scored 149 runs at a strike rate of 136.70.

All-rounders

Akshay Karnewar – The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 178.33 while also taking nine wickets.

Ravi Jangid – Jangid has chipped in well with both the bat and ball in the VCA T20 2021. He has scored 62 runs and picked up five wickets.

Bowlers

Siddesh Neral – The 27-year-old seamer might have been a bit expensive, but he has 11 wickets to show for his efforts.

Praful Hinge – Hinge is the VCA Orange's joint-highest wicket-taker in the VCA T20 2021. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.08.

Top 5 best players to pick in SKB vs ORG Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Karnewar (ORG): 459 points

Siddhesh Wath (ORG): 459 points

Siddesh Neral (SKB): 400 points

Apoorv Wankhade (ORG): 349 points

Sanjay Raghunath (SKB): 341 points

Important stats for SKB vs ORG Dream11 Prediction Team

Siddhesh Wath: 283 runs; SR – 141.50

Akshay Karnewar: 107 runs & 9 wickets; SR – 178.33 & ER – 7.76

Siddesh Neral: 11 wickets; ER – 9.23

Sanjay Raghunath: 149 runs; SR – 136.70

SKB vs ORG Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Orange - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Nayan Chavan, Akshay Karnewar, Ravi Jangid, Prerit Agrawal, Akshay Wakhare, Siddesh Neral, Praful Hinge

Captain: Akshay Karnewar. Vice-captain: Siddesh Neral

Dream11 Team for VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Orange - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Karnewar, Ravi Jangid, Prerit Agrawal, Siddesh Neral, Abhishek Chaurasia, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Praful Hinge

Captain: Siddhesh Wath. Vice-captain: Ravi Jangid

Edited by Samya Majumdar