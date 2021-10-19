YLW vs RD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, Match 29

VCA Yellow (YLW) will take on VCA Red (RD) in match number 29 of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Tuesday.

This is a dead rubber game. VCA Yellow have won just two out of their nine encounters and are fifth in the points table. They have no chance of finishing in the top four. Meanwhile, with six wins and three losses, the VCA Red are second in the standings. Guaranteed a top-four spot, they will be looking to continue their good work ahead of the knockouts.

YLW vs RD Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Yellow: Akshay Wadkar (wk & c), Aniruddha Choudhari, Avesh Sheikh, Siddhesh Dandewar, Manish Ahuja, Yash Kadam, Akshay Dullarwar, Aditya Sarvate, Mehul Raikwar, Lalit M Yadav, Ganesh Bhosle

VCA Red: Jitesh Sharma (wk), Himanshu Joshi, Akshay Kolhar, Varun Palandurkar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Mandar Mahale, Aman Mokhade, Swapnil Bandiwar, Nachiket Bhute, Rohit Dattatray, Tanmay Kale

Match Details

YLW vs RD, 29th Match, VCA T20 2021

Date & Time: October 19th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

Despite the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, being a decent one to bat on, the bowlers will get some assistance as well. While the pacers tend to get some movement with the new ball, the spinners might find turn too.

Today’s YLW vs RD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Akshay Wadkar is one of the premier wicketkeeper-batters in Vidarbha. He has accumulated 182 runs in the VCA T20 2021 so far.

Batter

Himanshu Joshi has looked in decent touch in the VCA T20 2021, having mustered 142 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 119.33.

All-rounders

Aman Mokhade is the third-highest run-getter in the VCA T20 2021 with 285 runs at a strike rate of 150.

Yash Kadam has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball in the tournament. He has scored 217 runs in addition to taking three wickets.

Bowler

Ganesh Bhosle has been superb with the ball in the VCA T20 2021. He has taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.72.

Top 5 best players to pick in YLW vs RD Dream11 Prediction Team

Ganesh Bhosle (YLW): 474 points

Nachiket Bhute (RD): 467 points

Aman Mokhade (RD): 462 points

Yash Kadam (YLW): 459 points

Mandar Mahale (RD): 439 points

Important stats for YLW vs RD Dream11 Prediction Team

Aman Mokhade: 285 runs from eight innings

Nachiket Bhute: 11 wickets from nine innings

Ganesh Bhosle: 14 wickets from eight innings

Yash Kadam: 217 runs & 3 wickets from eight innings

YLW vs RD Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Yellow vs VCA Red - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akshay Wadkar, Himanshu Joshi, Akshay Kolhar, Aniruddha Choudhari, Mandar Mahale, Akshay Dullarwar, Yash Kadam, Aman Mokhade, Lalit M Yadav, Nachiket Bhute, Ganesh Bhosle

Captain: Aman Mokhade. Vice-captain: Yash Kadam

Dream11 Team for VCA Yellow vs VCA Red - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akshay Wadkar, Himanshu Joshi, Aniruddha Choudhari, Vaibhav Chandekar, Mandar Mahale, Yash Kadam, Aditya Sarvate, Aman Mokhade, Nachiket Bhute, Mehul Raikwar, Ganesh Bhosle

Captain: Ganesh Bhosle. Vice-captain: Mandar Mahale

