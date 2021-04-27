VCC vc CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Austria, Vienna - April 27, 2021

In the 31st match of ECS T10 Austria, Vienna tournament, Vienna CC will take on Cricketer CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Vienna CC are currently in fifth spot on the points table, with just three wins in seven matches they have played so far. They lost to Salzburg in their previous match by a whopping 44 runs. With just a few games left in this tournament, Vienna CC will look to bounce back in their upcoming match.

On the other hand, Cricketer CC are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one win in the seven matches they have played thus far. They lost to Salzburg by 28 runs in their last game and are already out of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Vienna CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Ashwin Prakash, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Ram Schreuer, Richard Asher, Satyam Subhash, Dav Eckstein, Ally Deny, Himanshu Jha, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Junaid Syed, Michael Henry, Suraj Mohammad, Daniel Eckstein, Harjeet Singh, Mark Simpson Parker, Saurabh Luthra, Shakil Khan, Ali Rahemi, Quniton Norris, Rayhaan Ahamed, Sam Williams.

Cricketer CC

Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Abdulwaseed Basit, Jaweed Sadran, Khan Agha Hamdard, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sahel Ahmadzai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Usman Afridi, Abas Sediqi, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari, Bilal Zalmai, Navidullah Shigiwal, Shadnan Khan, Tariq Ahmadzai

Probable Playing XIs

Vienna CC

Quinton Norris(c)(wk), Ali Rahemi, Mark Simpson-Parker, Himanshu Jha, Daniel Eckstein, Junaid Syed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Saurabh Luthra, Richard Asher, Rayhaan Ahamed, Lakmal Kasthuri

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai(c), Jaweed Zadran, Usman Gol, Sahel Ahmadzai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Basheer Ahamadzari(wk), Abas Sediqi

Match Details

Match: Vienna CC vs Cricketer CC, Match 31

Date and Time: April 27, 2021 at 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch report

A good batting track awaits the two sides at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. However, both teams will struggle in the powerplay overs, with pacers getting slight movement.

Teams that have batted first have done well on this pitch so far, and the two sides will thus look to bat first on this wicket. As the tournament is now heading into the business end, the pitch might show its slower side too. The average first innings score is around 90-110.

ECS T10 Austria, Vienna 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs CRC)

VCC vs CRC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Basheer Ahamadzari, Richard Asher, Usman Gol, Ali Rahemi, Mark Simpson-Parker, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Lakmal Kasthuri, Bilal Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Saurabh Luthra

Captain: Mark Simpson-Parker, Vice-captain: Baseer Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton Norris, Basheer Ahamadzari, Richard Asher, Usman Gol, Ali Rahemi, Mark Simpson-Parker, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Bilal Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Sarfaraz Zadran

Captain: Quinton Norris, Vice-captain: Mark Simpson-Parker