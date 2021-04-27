VCC vs BAA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 28, 2021

Vienna CC will take on Bangladesh Austria in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Vienna CC have won one of their two matches in the second stage of the ECS T10 Vienna and are currently second in Group B. They lost their last game against Cricketer CC by four wickets. Vienna CC will be eager to win Wednesday's match and end their league stage campaign on a high.

Bangladesh Austria, on the other hand, have lost their first two matches in the second stage of the tournament. They are rock-bottom in Group B. Bangladesh Austria will head into the upcoming ECS T10 Vienna fixture on the back of a seven-wicket loss against Vienna Danube.

Squads to choose from

Vienna CC

Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Quinton Norris, Mark Simpson-Parker, Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Navin Wijesekera, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Saurabh Luthra, Rayhaan Ahamed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Ally Deny, Satyam Subhash, Sam Williams, Dav Eckstein, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Shakil Khan, Harjeet Singh, Ram Schreuer and Marco Celeghin.

Bangladesh Austria

Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Rakib Islam, Shahdath Khan, Rahat Shahid, Gill Singh, Gursevan Singh, Shamim Mohammad, Alin Kalam, Uzzal Mujumdar, Masud Rahman, Nasir Ahmed, Sharif Khan, Rafat Islam, Kazi Shafayet, Sabbir Alam and Iqbal Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna CC

Quinton Norris (C & WK), Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Navin Wijesekera, Lakmal Kasthuri, Satyam Subhash, Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Richard Asher.

Bangladesh Austria

Rakib Islam (C), Iqbal Hossain, Iqbal Singh (WK), Shamim Mohammad, Rahat Shahid, Uzzal Mujumdar, Hassan Ashfaq, Gursevan Singh, Nasir Ahmed, Tauqir Asif, Gill Singh.

Match Details

Match: Vienna CC vs Bangladesh Austria, Match 33, ECS T10 Vienna

Date & Time: 28th April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being 108 runs. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will get full value for their shots and the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played here.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion (VCC vs BAA)

VCC vs BAA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton Norris, Navin Wijesekera, Zayed Shahid, Gill Singh, Hassan Ashfaq, Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Rakib Islam, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Gursevan Singh.

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan. Vice-captain: Mark Simpson-Parker.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton Norris, Satyam Subhash, Zayed Shahid, Gill Singh, Hassan Ashfaq, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Tauqir Asif, Rakib Islam, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Gursevan Singh.

Captain: Mark Simpson-Parker. Vice-captain: Hassan Ashfaq.