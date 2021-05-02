VCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague match - May 3rd, 2021

In the season opener of the ECS T10 Prague, Vinohrady CC will lock horns with Bohemian CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground.

Vinohrady were the runners-up of the 2020 ECS T10 Prague season. They lost the grand finale to Prague CC by eight wickets.

Ritik Tomar smacked 220 runs in six matches and emerged as the leading run-scorer of the previous season. Siddarth Goud picked up eight wickets and led the wicket-takers chart.

Bohemian CC will enter this contest as defending champions as they defeated Prague CC Kings in the ECN Czech Super Series 2020.

Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar smacked the most runs for Bohemian CC in the previous season. Sazib Bhuiyan was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with seven scalps.

Squads to choose from

Vinohrady CC

Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Vikrant Godara, Vojta Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Kyle Gilham, Lukas Fencl, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Ali, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, John Corness, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce, Nirmil Kumar, Siddarth Goud

Advertisement

Bohemian CC

Amin Hossain, Imran ul-Haq, MD Mohiuddin, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sazib Bhuiyan, SM Aktaruzzaman, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap

Probable Playing XIs

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce, Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Vojta Hasa, Ben Smith, Nirmil Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vikrant Godara, Arshad Hayat, Alex Sirisena

Bohemian CC

Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, GM Hasanat, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Pratap Jagtap, Waseem Khan, Waheed ur-Rehman

Match Details

Match: Vinohrady CC vs Bohemian CC, Match 1

Date and Time: May 3, 12:30 PM

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous season, the track at the Vinor Cricket Ground is slightly on the slower side. Pacers have to vary their pace to get the best out of this surface.

It will be interesting to see how spinners perform here. The average first innings score hovers around 70-80.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs BCC)

Advertisement

VCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddarth Goud, Saqlain Mukhtar, Vikrant Godara, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Waheed ur-Rehman, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

Captain: Ritik Tomar Vice-captain: Sazib Bhuiyan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce, Saqlain Mukhtar, Frederick Heydenrych, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Alex Sirisena, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

Captain: Siddarth Goud Vice-captain: Javed Iqbal