In Match 21 of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome 2020 tournament, Venezia CC take on Bologna CC at the Roma Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Venezia CC have been the team to beat in the ECS so far, as they sit at the top of the points table. Riding on the exploits of Mahbub Khan and Shagar Choquder, Venezia have looked pretty formidable; however, they would like to put in a complete performance to seal a place in the final four of the ECS T10 Rome tournament.

Their opponents, Bologna CC, are also in the running for a top-two finish in their ECS group. However, they haven't been able to come up with the goods at crucial junctures, which makes this game for them a do-or-die one.

Although Bologna CC enter the game as the underdogs, they have the firepower in their batting unit; their openers Malik Sarfraz and Babar Ghafar have been in decent form in the ECS. The duo will need to be at their best against a well-rounded Venezia bowling unit, which has a nice blend of youth and experience.

With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should go all out for a win, which should pave the way for a riveting ECS contest in Rome

Squads to choose from:

Venezia Cricket Club

Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Tuhin Mazi, Rajib Miah.

Bologna Cricket Club

Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Venezia Cricket Club

Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Mahmudul Islam, Sojun Islam (wk), Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Mahbub Khan, Tuhin Mazi.

Bologna Cricket Club

Malik Sarfraz, Babar Ghafar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Ankush Kumar (c), Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Khayer Abul, Faizan Hussain, Shaheer Saleem.

Match Details

Match: Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club

Date: November 7th, 2020, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rome Cricket Ground in the ECS is a decent one to bat on, with scores of over 100 runs being scored over the week. The bowlers should get some swing with the new ball, but the odd ball could keep low.

However, there isn't likely to be much on offer for the spinners, who will have to rely on changes of pace to do the trick. Both teams will ideally want to bat first on winning the toss, with anything above 85 likely to be a competitive total at this venue.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCC vs BCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Islam, M Sarfraz, H Ahmed, F Hussain, M Adnan, S Choquder, S Kolli, R Miah, K Abul, M Islam and T Mazi.

Captain: M Adnan. Vice-Captain: S Choquder.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Iftikhar, M Sarfraz, H Ahmed, F Hussain, M Adnan, S Choquder, S Kolli, H , K Abul, M Islam and T Mazi.

Captain: S Kolli. Vice-Captain: S Choquder.