VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague Match - May 12th, 2021

Vinohrady CC will take on the Brno Raiders in the 36th match of the ECS T10 Prague on Wednesday.

Vinohrady CC, who have won four of their last five ECS T10 Prague matches, were beaten by Vinohrady CC in their last outing. They beat the Brno Raiders by 25 runs a few days ago.

The Brno Raiders, on the other hand, have lost all of their last four matches and are in a terrible slump at the moment. They will be itching to get their ECS T10 Prague campaign back on track on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from:

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Alex Sirisena, Vojta Hasa, Arshad Ali.

Brno Raiders

Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher

Predicted Playing XIs

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick.

Brno Raiders

Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Muhammad Ansar, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Ashish Matta, Praveen Prasad, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Raghavendra Singh

Match Details

Match: Vinohrady CC vs Brno Raiders, 36th Match

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date and Time: 12th May, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground favors the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score at the venue in the T10 format is 41 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs BRD)

VCC vs BRD Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Pearce, F Heydenrych, A Matta, V Godara, R Tomar, S Goud, A K Vasudevan, V Margasahayam, Y Patel, S Ramaro, N Joseph

Captain: R Tomar. Vice-captain: S Goud

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Pearce, N Kumar, S Nagaraj, F Heydenrych, A Matta, A Dhamdhere, R Tomar, S Goud, V Margasahayam, Y Patel, S Ramaro

Captain: F Heydenrych. Vice-captain: C Pearce