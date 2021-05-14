VCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague 2nd Semi-final match - May 15, 2021

In the second semi-final match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament, Vinohrady CC will lock horns with Brno Rangers at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Vinohrady CC were exceptional in the group stages of the tournament. They finished in second spot on the points table in Group A after winning six games and losing just one match.

Siddarth Goud topped the run charts for Vinohrady with 129 runs so far while Venkatesh Margasahayam emerged as the best bowler with eight wickets.

Meanwhile, Brno Rangers were unbeaten in the group stage as they topped Group B with six wins in eight matches, two ending without a result.

Rahat Ali did well with the ball by picking up five wickets in seven matches. Dylan Steyn was exceptional with the willow as he scored 173 runs for Rangers in the league stage.

Squads to choose from

Vinohrady CC

Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Vikrant Godara, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Kyle Gilham, Lukas Fencl, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Ali, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, John Corness, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce, Nirmil Kumar, Siddarth Goud

Brno Rangers

Abhijit Kar, Dylan Steyn, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Khan, Saeed Rasul, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Somesekhar Banerjee, Vikram Padigala, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripyrari Kania Lal, Ali Kashif, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Somsuvro Basu, Sony Mitra, Ushan Gunathilake, Vishnu Revi

Probable Playing XIs

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (c), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Mikulas Stary (wk), Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick

Brno Rangers

Dylan Steyn (c), Ali Kashif, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Sony Mitra, Jan Hoffmann (wk), Sitaram Prabhukhot

Match Details

Match: Vinohrady CC vs Brno Rangers, Second semi-final

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 15th May, 2:30 PM

Pitch report

With too much wind on the ground, pacers are expected to get a lot of swing in the crucial powerplay overs. Batsmen and bowlers are equally getting assistance from the wicket. However, spinners might receive flak in the middle overs.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs BRG)

VCC vs BRG Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jan Hoffmann, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Nirmal Kumar, Ben Boulton-Smith, Siddarth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Naveed Ahmed

Captain: Ritik Tomar Vice-captain: Ali Kashif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jan Hoffmann, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Vikrant Godara, Ben Boulton-Smith, Siddarth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Rahat Ali, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

Captain: Siddarth Goud Vice-captain: Rahat Ali