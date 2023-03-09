VCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 5

Vienna CC (VCC) will take on Brno CC (BRN) in the fifth match of Group D of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, March 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VCC vs BRN Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

This will be the second match for both teams in the tournament. Vienna CC will be coming into the match after playing against Forfarshire. Meanwhile, Brno CC will be playing this after their clash against Dreux.

The two teams will be giving their best to win the match and stay in the race for the business end.

VCC vs BRN Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The fifth match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCC vs BRN, European Cricket League T10, Match 5

Date and Time: March 10, 2022, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

VCC vs BRN Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval will be good for batting. The bounce will favor the batters and the bowlers will have a tough time bowling on the wicket.

VCC vs BRN probable playing XIs for today’s match

VCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

VCC Probable Playing XI

Q Norris, A Arif, A Prakash, A Rahemi, M Ansari, M Simpson-Parker, D Eckstein, I Hossain, J Sadran, S Momin, and J Syed Afzal.

BRN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BRN Probable Playing XI

P Khari, N Khanday, A Kashif, J Ihalage, A Matta, R Ali, T Kanhya Lal, N Ahmed, R Afridi, S Ramaro, and A Kumar.

VCC vs BRN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Q Norris

Q Norris could be an impactful batter in the top-order. He also picks up important points behind the stumps and this makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

N Khanday

N Khanday has the ability to be aggressive from the very beginning of the innings. The fact that he bats in the top order allows him opportunities to score big and that makes him the best choice from the batters section for this match.

All-rounder

Rahat Ali

Rahat Ali could be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. Ali can pick up significant points in both innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

J Sadran

Sadran is a utility bowler who picks up crucial wickets at important stages in a game. Sadran is the best choice from the bowler's category for this match.

VCC vs BRN Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

M Simpson-Parker

M Simpson-Parker is an explosive top-order batter. He is also a very effective bowler who picks up wickets at important stages in a match. This makes him the best bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Rahat Ali

Rahat Ali is a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. He consistently picks up points with both of his trades and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for VCC vs BRN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Q Norris

N Khanday

Rahat Ali

M Simpson-Parker

J Sadran

VCC vs BRN match expert tips

The pitch at Cartama Oval has an even bounce that helps the batters play on the up and through the line. Top-order batters and aggressive middle-order enforcers will be great picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

VCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Q Norris

Batters: A Kashif, A Prakash, A Arif, N Khanday

All-rounders: R Ali, T Kanhya Lal, M Simpson-Parker, D Eckstein

Bowlers: J Sadran, R Afridi

