VCC vs DNA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10 2022, Matches 15 & 16

Vienna CC (VCC) will take on Donaustadt (DNA) in back-to-back ECS Austria T10 2022 matches at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn on Thursday, June 23.

With two wins and as many losses, Vienna CC are third in the points table. Donaustadt, meanwhile, are second in the standings with three wins and one loss to their name.

VCC vs DNA Probable Playing 11 today

Vienna CC: Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Jaweed Zadran, Ali Rahemi, Arsalan Arif, Aziz Khatak, Navin Wijesekara, Quinton Norris (c & wk), Hamid Khan, Divith Wijesekara.

Donaustadt: Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Ahmad Naveed, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mohammad Safi, Obaidullah Omari, Sahel Zadran, Baseer Khan, Buset Omari, Mohibullah Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel.

Match Details

VCC vs DNA, Matches 15 and 16, ECS Austria T10 2022

Date & Time: June 23rd 2022, 4 & 6 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The track at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is an excellent one to bat on. After the first 12 ECS Austria T10 2022 matches, the average first-innings score at the venue is 98 runs.

Today’s VCC vs DNA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Qadargul Utmanzai is the DNA's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 84 runs at a strike rate of 195.34.

Batter

Daniel Eckstein has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 126 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 200.00. He has taken two wickets to his name as well.

All-rounder

Razmal Shigiwal hasn't fired with the bat, but has been excellent on the bowling front in the ECS Austria T10 2022. He has taken seven scalps at an economy of 7.50.

Bowler

Abdullah Akbarjan has made an impact with both the bat and ball, having mustered 79 runs and picked up six wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCC vs DNA Dream11 Prediction Team

Razmal Shigiwal (DNA): 337 points

Abdullah Akbarjan (VCC): 330 points

Daniel Eckstein (VCC): 295 points

Navin Wijesekara (VCC): 245 points

Qadargul Utmanzai (DNA): 181 points

Important stats for VCC vs DNA Dream11 Prediction Team

Abdullah Akbarjan: 79 runs & 6 wickets

Daniel Eckstein: 126 runs & 2 wickets

Navin Wijesekara: 7 wickets

Qadargul Utmanzai: 84 runs

Razmal Shigiwal: 41 runs & 7 wickets

VCC vs DNA Dream11 Prediction (ECS Austria T10 2022)

Dream11 Team for Vienna CC vs Donaustadt - ECS Austria T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Qadargul Utmanzai, Ahmad Naveed, Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekara, Obaidullah Omari, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdullah Akbarjan, Jaweed Zadran, Baseer Khan, Sahel Zadran.

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal. Vice-captain: Daniel Eckstein.

Dream11 Team for Vienna CC vs Donaustadt - ECS Austria T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qadargul Utmanzai, Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekara, Obaidullah Omari, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdullah Akbarjan, Divith Wijesekara, Baseer Khan, Sahel Zadran, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel.

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan. Vice-captain: Razmal Shigiwal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far