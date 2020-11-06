VCC vs DSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match – Nov 7th, 2020

The 23rd game of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome League 2020 tournament features Venezia Cricket Club taking on Defentas Sporting Club at the Roma Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Venezia Cricket Club have been fairly impressive in the ECS so far, garnering narrow wins against Bologna CC and Bergamo United Cricket Club apiece. Although they did lose their reverse fixture against Bergamo on Friday, Venezia are in pole position to get a win against Defentas, as the likes of Nazmul Haque and Mahmudul Islam are in good form with the bat.

Defentas, on the other hand, haven't won a game in the ECS tournament. Despite looking good in patches, they haven't been up to the mark with either bat or ball, something that has led to their undoing.

Although they are out of contention for the next round, Defentas would love to salvage some pride at the expense of Venezia, who are eyeing a place in the final. Considering the same, we should witness an entertaining ECS game in Rome.

Squads to choose from:

Venezia Cricket Club

Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Tuhin Mazi, Rajib Miah.

Defentas Sporting Club

Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Shajahan Arif, Ravinder Bhullar, Luca Ciprotti, Talvinder Deep, Amdadul Haque, Nafi Hasan, Asraful Islam, Hossain Jakir, Mandeep Kumar, Sukhpal Kumar, Hasan Nelay, Tirath Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Shadamgul Zadran, Muhammed Hossain, Abdur Jemi, Jamal Uddin.

Predicted Playing-11

Venezia Cricket Club

N Haque, H Ahmed, S Bolgan, S Islam, M Islam, B Miah, M Ahammed, M Khan, S Choquder, M Alamin and R Miah.

Defentas Sporting Club

A Islam, S Zadran, M Hossain, M Ahmed, T Deep, M Singh, R Bhullar, A Jemi, J Abedin, M Kumar and H Jakir.

Match Details

Match: Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club, Match 23

Date: 7th November 2020, at 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground in the ECS is a decent one to bat on, with not much movement on offer for the pacers. There should be some swing initially with the new ball, but there may not be much turn on offer for the spinners.

With the dimensions of the ground not being too large, the batsmen could target the square boundaries, although they will have to wary of inconsistent bounce off the surface. Both teams will look to bat first if they win the toss in this ECS game, with 100 likely to be a match-winning total at this venue.

ECS T10 Roma Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCC vs DSC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Islam, N Haque, S Zadran, H Ahmed, S Choquder, M Singh, M Hossain, R Miah, M Islam, A Jemi and B Miah.

Captain: S Choquder. Vice-Captain: N Haque.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Islam, N Haque, S Zadran, T Deep, S Choquder, M Singh, M Hossain, R Miah, M Islam, A Jemi and B Miah.

Captain: S Choquder. Vice-Captain: M Singh.