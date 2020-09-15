VCC vs EXC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Capelle Match - Sept 16th, 2020

Match 3 of the ECS T10 Capelle League pits Voorburg CC against Excelsior 20 in Capelle.

Voorburg CC, for whom this game would be their second of the day, are one of the more fancied sides in this competition. With the likes of de Leede and Boissevain in their ranks, Voorburg would be hoping for a win in this fixture, although that is easier said than done.

Excelsior 20 also has a good roster in its ranks with one of the biggest names in Netherlands cricket - Ben Cooper set to don their jersey on Wednesday.

Although they are slight underdogs heading into this game, Excelsior will fancy an upset especially with their batsmen in decent form heading into this tournament. Either way, another high-scoring game beckons with two valuable points up for grabs in Capelle.

Squads to choose from

Excelsior 20

Niels Etman, Jelte Schoonheim, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Lorenzo Ingram, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Jelte van Troost, Stan van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelma, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Pradeep Kumar, Umar Baker, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmed, Wahab Umar, Ryan Camble, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan and Sebastiaan Gokke.

Voorburg Cricket Club

Stijn De Leede, Tom de Grooth, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Nirav Kulkarni, Steffen Mulder Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris De Lange, Vivian Kingma, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa and Yasir Hamid.

Predicted Playing XIs

Excelsior 20

B Cooper, R Verhagen, M Schewe, J Kroesen, C Rutgers, L Tariq, L Ingram, U Baker, R Campbell, T Heggelman and R van Troost

Voorburg Cricket Club

A Razzaqi, B de Leede, A Dutt, R Pieterse, T de Grooth, V Kingma, A Qasim Ahmed, F de Lange, I Ahmad, P Boissevain and T Nota

Match Details

Match: Excelsior 20 vs Voorburg Cricket Club

Date: 16th September 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons in the ECS T10 Capelle League with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue. The batsmen should have a significant say in this game with the shorter dimensions of the ground also coming into play.

However, the spinners should get some turn off the surface with this being the third game of the day. With decent batting-friendly conditions available, both sides will look to bat first in this high-octane clash.

ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCC vs EXC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Schewe, B Cooper, C Rutgers, T de Grooth, B de Leede, L Ingram, R Campbell, V Kingma, A Qasim, R van Troost and T Heggelman

Captain: B Cooper, Vice-Captain: B de Leede

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Nota, B Cooper, C Rutgers, T de Grooth, B de Leede, P Boissevain, A Dutt, V Kingma, A Qasim, R van Troost and T Heggelman

Captain: A Dutt, Vice-Captain: B Cooper