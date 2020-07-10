VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - July 11th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VCC vs HCC match of the Finnish T20 League 2020.

Vantaa CC take on Helsinki CC in the Finnish Premier League 2020 on Saturday.

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

Match 31 of the Finnish Premier League T20 pits Vantaa CC against Helsinki CC on Saturday.

Both teams are placed in the bottom half of the points table, although Helsinki CC are better placed with five points. The last time these two sides squared off was in the first match of the competition, where Helsinki beat Vantaa by 35 runs.

Helsinki will head into this game as the favourites although they cannot take Vantaa lightly at any cost, paving the way for an exciting contest in Kerava.

Squads to choose from

Vantaa CC

Ursan Tavernier, Chanaka Jayasinghe, Manoj Mahamada, Ravi Sanjeewa, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Nipuna Patabendi, Madura Hettiarachilage, Ranuka Shiran Fernando, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Kasun Chamara, Lahiru Liyanage, Dilip Hethumuni

Helsinki CC

Khalid Rahman Mangal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Zahidullah Kamal, Aniketh Pushthay, Zakiullah Kamal, Akhil Arjunan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Amrik Bhatia, Rakesh Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Amit Singh, Arun Bhatia, Abrar Mirza, Gautam Bhaskar

Predicted Playing XIs

Vantaa CC

C Jayasinghe, L Liyanage, R Kahingala, R Fernando, D Hethumuni, N Nidelage, U Tavernier, A Hamsa, M Hettiarachilage, S Peththahandi and B Liyanage

Helsinki CC

S Mehta, K Mangal, Zahidullah Kamal, A Qureshi, W Qureshi, A Pushthay, F Nellancheri, M Chauhan, Zakiullah Kamal, A Syed and A Bhatia

Match Details

Match: Vantaa CC vs Helsinki CC

Date: 11th July 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The pitch in Kerava is slightly on the slower side, with the ball not coming on too well. In addition to this, the pacers have enjoyed considerable success at this venue with ample help on offer. Both teams will look to bat first and put a competitive total on the board, with anything over 120 being par.

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCC vs HCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pushthay, K Rahman Mangal, R Sanjeewa Kahingala, U Tavernier, A Hamsa, Zakiullah Kamal, R Shiran Fernando, A Qureshi, M Hettiarachilage, D Hethumuni and A Bhatia

Captain: A Hamsa, Vice-Captain: Zakiullah Kamal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pushthay, W Qureshi, R Sanjeewa Kahingala, U Tavernier, A Hamsa, Zakiullah Kamal, N Nidalage, A Qureshi, M Hettiarachilage, D Hethumuni and A Bhatia

Captain: Zakiullah Kamal, Vice-Captain: U Tavernier