VCC vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 23, 2021

Vienna CC will take on Indian Vienna in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Friday.

Vienna CC have won three out of their five matches and are currently sitting atop the ECS T10 Vienna points table. They will head into Friday's match on the back of a six-wicket win over Cricketer CC.

Indian Vienna, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches and are currently fifth in the standings. They won their last ECS T10 Vienna match against Vienna Danube by three runs.

With two valuable points up for grabs, we can expect a thrilling contest between the two quality sides on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Vienna CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Lakmal Kasthuri, Quinton Norris (C), Mark Simpson-Parker, Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Saurabh Luthra, Satyam Subhash, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Ally Deny, Sam Williams, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Rayhaan Ahamed (WK), Suraj Mohammad, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Shakil Khan, Harjeet Singh, Ram Schreuer and Dav Eckstein.

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Sumer Shergill, Mehar Cheema (WK), Kumud Jha, Gursewak Sandhu, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Sunny Bains, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Mani Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Sumit Dhir, Wasif Saluja, Pankaj Sharma, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Raul Bedi and Naveen Prasad.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna CC

Quinton Norris (C), Lakmal Kasthuri, Rayhaan Ahamed (WK), Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Junaid Syed, Daniel Eckstein, Himanshu Jha, Ally Deny, Richard Asher, Dav Eckstein.

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Kumud Jha, Mehar Cheema (WK), Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Daud Zadran, Amandeep Chhabra, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Gursewak Sandhu, Mani Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Wasif Saluja.

Match Details

Match: Vienna CC vs Indian Vienna, Match 17

Date & Time: 23rd April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, who will get full value for their shots. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and length to make an impact on this wicket. Both teams should look to field first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs INV)

VCC vs INV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan, Kunal Joshi, Daud Zadran, Mark Simpson-Parker, Kumud Jha, Wasif Saluja, Junaid Syed.

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan. Vice-captain: Mark Simpson-Parker.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan, Kunal Joshi, Daud Zadran, Mark Simpson-Parker, Dav Eckstein, Kumud Jha, Wasif Saluja, Junaid Syed.

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan. Vice-captain: Kunal Joshi.