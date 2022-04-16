VCC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 Match Qualifier 1

Voorburg (VCC) will face off against SV Kampong (KAM) in the first qualifier of the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Saturday.

Voorburg finished first in the league stage, having won six of their eight matches. Their two defeats in the last two matches will be a cause of worry for them ahead of the qualifier match.

SV Kampong performed better in the league stage, winning six of their eight games. They have defeated Voorburg four times in their last five head-to-head meetings, so the psychological pressure will be on the hosts.

VCC vs KAM Probable Playing 11 today

Voorburg XI

Nehaan Gigani, Harold Vogelaar, Floris De Lange (wk), Amrit Singh, Sajad Kamal, Stijn De Leede, Vivian Kingma (c), Ali Qasim, Rehan Waheed, Navjot Singh, Atif Zaka

SV Kampong XI

Ratha Alphonse (wk), Usman Malik (c), Sherry Butt, Pierre Jacod, Kertan Nana, Amer Butt, Ajmal Arghandiwal, Abbas Chaudry, Samir Butt, Tushar Bhakre, Gert Swanepoel

Match Details

VCC vs KAM, Match 1 Qualifier, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022

Date & Time: April 16th 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters who'll need to take their time to get going.

Today's VCC vs KAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ratha Alphonse: He has collected 105 runs at an average of 13.12 in eight innings in the competition so far, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is expected to play a key role in this match.

Batters

Shaheryar Butt: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Kampong, scoring 335 runs at an average of 67 in eight games this season. That makes him a must-have in your VCC vs KAM Dream11 fantasy team. Butt is also the highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament.

All-rounders

Usman Malik: He's been phenomenal with the bat so far this tournament, scoring 144 runs. However, he has yet to prove himself with the ball, taking only two wickets. Malik will, however, be one of the must-picks in today's match.

Bowlers

Rehan Waheed: Waheed has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking 12 wickets at an average of 10.16, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team. He is leading the wicket-takers' charts in the tournament.

3 best players to pick in VCC vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

Ratha Alphonse (KAM): 266 points.

Amrit Singh (VCC): 289 points.

Nehaan Gigani (VCC): 241 points.

Key stats for VCC vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Siddique - Seven wickets in six games; bowling average: 7.14.

Bas de Leede – 204 runs in six games; batting average: 102.00.

Navjot Singh - Seven wickets in eight games; bowling average: 13.14.

VCC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction

VCC vs KAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ratha Alphonse, Sherry Butt, Nehaan Gigani, Amrit Singh, Usman Malik, Pierre Jacod, Rehan Waheed, Ajmal Arghandiwal, Vivian Kingma, Ali Qasim, Navjot Singh

Captain: Rehan Waheed. Vice-captain: Usman Malik.

VCC vs KAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Floris De Lange, Sherry Butt, Nehaan Gigani, Amrit Singh, Usman Malik, Pierre Jacod, Rehan Waheed, Ajmal Arghandiwal, Ali Qasim, Tushar Bhakre, Navjot Singh

Captain: Sherry Butt. Vice-captain: Rehan Waheed.

