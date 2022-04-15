VCC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam, Matches 19 & 20

Voorburg (VCC) will lock horns with SV Kampong (KAM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rotterdam matches at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Friday.

Voorburg have won all six of their matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They beat Salland by seven wickets in their last game. SV Kampong, on the other hand, have won four out of their six matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings. They won their last fixture against Punjab Rotterdam by eight wickets.

VCC vs KAM Probable Playing 11 Today

VCC XI

Bas de Leede (C), Nehaan Gigani, Floris De Lange (WK), Harold Vogelaar, Rehan Waheed, Vivian Kingma, Amrit Singh, Stijn De Leede, Navjot Singh, Ali Qasim, Steffen Mulder.

KAM XI

Usman Malik (C), Sherry Butt, Ratha Alphonse (WK), Dipesh Khardia, Jimme Wikkerink, Andrew File, Saurabh Zalpuri, Amit Das, Ajmal Arghandiwal, Tushar Bhakre, Bilal Siddique.

Match Details

VCC vs KAM, ECS T10 Rotterdam, Matches 19 & 20

Date and Time: 15th April 2022, 04:30 PM & 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle, Netherlands.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Bermweg is a sporting one where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement early on with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 80 runs.

Today’s VCC vs KAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bas de Leede: Leede has been in brilliant form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 204 runs at an outstanding average of 102.00.

Batters

Sherry Butt: Butt is currently the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Rotterdam with 229 runs in six matches.

Nehaan Gigani: Gigani has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Voorburg, scoring 104 runs at an average of 34.66 in six matches.

All-rounders

Usman Malik: Malik has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Rotterdam. He has scored 123 runs and picked up two wickets in six outings.

Rehan Waheed: Waheed can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. In six matches, he has picked up 12 wickets.

Bowlers

Navjot Singh: Singh has bowled pretty well this season, claiming six wickets in as many matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Saurabh Zalpuri: Zalpuri has picked up three wickets in the ECS T10 Rotterdam. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCC vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

Rehan Waheed (VCC) - 449 points

Sherry Butt (KAM) - 405 points

Bas de Leede (VCC) - 370 points

Bilal Siddique (KAM) - 286 points

Usman Malik (KAM) - 282 points

Important Stats for VCC vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

Rehan Waheed: 12 wickets in 6 matches

Sherry Butt: 229 runs in 6 matches

Bas de Leede: 204 runs in 6 matches

Bilal Siddique: 7 wickets in 6 matches

Usman Malik: 123 runs in 6 matches

VCC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Rotterdam)

VCC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Rotterdam

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bas de Leede, Ratha Alphonse, Sherry Butt, Nehaan Gigani, Amrit Singh, Usman Malik, Bilal Siddique, Rehan Waheed, Vivian Kingma, Ali Qasim, Saurabh Zalpuri.

Captain: Rehan Waheed. Vice-captain: Usman Malik.

VCC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Rotterdam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bas de Leede, Floris De Lange, Sherry Butt, Nehaan Gigani, Amrit Singh, Usman Malik, Rehan Waheed, Ajmal Arghandiwal, Vivian Kingma, Saurabh Zalpuri, Navjot Singh.

Captain: Bas de Leede. Vice-captain: Sherry Butt.

Edited by Samya Majumdar