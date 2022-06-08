VCC vs MCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022, Match 33

Moravian (MCC) will take on Vinohrady (VCC) in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Wednesday, 8 June.

Both teams have one win and three losses to their name and occupy the last two spots in the points table. Moravian won their first game against the Prague Barbarians before losing three in a row. Meanwhile, Vinohrady lost their first three fixtures before winning their last encounter.

VCC vs MCC Probable Playing 11 today

Moravian: Dheeraj Thakur (wk), Vignesh Surendran, Aamir Husain, Om Sharma (c), Akshay Babu, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Brajendra Gupta, Prem Yadav, Kishan Kamble, Sunil Ambar, Neeraj Mishra.

Vinohrady: Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Siddarth Goud, Venkatesh Marghashayam (c), Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Vojta Hasa, John Corness, Arshad Ali, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Satpal Verma, Michalis Tavlaridis.

Match Details

VCC vs MCC, 33rd Match, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022

Date & Time: June 8th 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is usually a vgood one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals at the venue. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today.

Today’s VCC vs MCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dheeraj Thakur has contributed 51 runs in three innings and has a knack for hitting boundaries at will.

Batter

Om Sharma has made a big all-round impact in the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022. He has amassed 54 runs and picked up four wickets.

All-rounder

Arshad Hayat has been in superb form on the bowling front, returning with five wickets from four encounters so far. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Bowler

Venkatesh Marghashayam has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 146.66 and is yet to be dismissed in the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022. He also has a wicket to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCC vs MCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Arshad Hayat (VCC): 304 points

Om Sharma (MCC): 226 points

Prem Yadav (MCC): 138 points

Venkatesh Marghashayam (VCC): 131 points

Frederick Heydenrych (VCC): 121 points

Important stats for VCC vs MCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Arshad Hayat: 5 wickets

Frederick Heydenrych: 65 runs

Om Sharma: 54 runs & 4 wickets

Prem Yadav: 4 wickets

VCC vs MCC Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022)

Dream11 Team for Moravian vs Vinohrady - ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Thakur, Siddarth Goud, Om Sharma, Vignesh Surendran, Vojta Hasa, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Prem Yadav, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Neeraj Mishra, Satpal Verma.

Captain: Arshad Hayat. Vice-captain: Om Sharma.

Dream11 Team for Moravian vs Vinohrady - ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dheeraj Thakur, Siddarth Goud, Om Sharma, Vojta Hasa, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Prem Yadav, Aamir Husain, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Neeraj Mishra.

Captain: Arshad Hayat. Vice-captain: Venkatesh Marghashayam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far