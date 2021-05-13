VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague 2nd Quarter-final - May 14, 2021

Vinohrady CC will lock horns with Prague Barbarians Vandals in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Friday.

Vinohrady CC have managed to pick up six wins from their eight league stage matches and finished second in Group A. They won their last ECS T10 Prague game against the Brno Raiders by six wickets.

Prague Barbarians Vandals, on the other hand, finished third in Group B, winning five of their eight league stage matches. They head into the second ECS T10 Prague quarter-final on the back of a six-wicket win over Prague CC Rooks.

Squads to choose from

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ben Boulton-Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Chris Pearce, Vojtech Hasa, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Hayat, Vikrant Godara, Mikulas Stary (WK), Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Kyle Gilham, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Arshad Ali and Ashley McGlynn.

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Pradeep Gangappa, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Amritpal Rai, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Bilal Samad, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali, Yashwantha Salian, Piyush Kumar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sagar Madhireddy, Vamshi Krishna, Jafar Stooman, Pydi Karthik, Harsha Chaganty and Ravi Sangam.

Probable Playing XIs

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Yashkumar Patel, Chris Pearce (WK), Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick.

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Sahil Grover, Andrew Sim, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Uday Gali, Harsha Chaganty.

Match Details

Match: Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Quarter-Final 2, ECS T10 Prague

Date & Time: 14th May 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 62 runs. However, the batsmen will need to be cautious of their shot selection, with wickets in hand being crucial on this ground. The pitch is easier to bat on in the second innings as compared to the first.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs PBV)

VCC vs PBV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Pearce, Nirmal Kumar, Sahil Grover, Jahanur Hoque, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Sabawoon Davizi, Amritpal Rai, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Siddarth Goud.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Divyendra Singh, Sahil Grover, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Sabawoon Davizi, Amritpal Rai, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Ritik Tomar.