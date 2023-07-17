VCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Czechia T10 match – July 17, 2023

Vinohrady (VCC) and Prague CC (PCC) are set to lock horns in the ECN Czechia T10 match on Monday, July 17. The Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague, Czech Republic will host the contest.

Prague CC are among the favourites, having emerged as the runner-up last year, losing to Bohemian CC by 28 runs. Vinohrady, on the other hand, won only four out of eight matches.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your VCC vs PCC Dream11 teams.

#3 Sabawoon Davizi (PCC) – 8 credits

Sabawoon Davizi is an experienced campaigner and fantasy users should not forget to include him in their teams for the VCC vs PCC match. In 31 T20Is thus far, the left-handed batter has notched 1,149 runs at an average of 41.03 and a strike rate of 138.93 with three hundreds and six half-centuries.

In 67 T10 games, Davizi has amassed 1,395 runs at an explosive strike rate of 162.39. Additionally, he has 43 scalps, with best figures of 3/16.

#2 Arshad Hayat (VCC) – 9.0 credits

Arshad Hayat has quite a bit of experience in the T10 format, having played since 2020. In 17 matches, he has scored 97 runs at an average of 9.70 and a strike-rate of 129.33 with a top score of 27*. He is a handy right-arm medium-pace bowler, having picked up 25 wickets at an economy rate of 8.10 with four three-wicket hauls to his name.

#1 Ritik Tomar (PCC) – 8 credits

Ritik Tomar has been impressive in the T10 format, and should be picked in fantasy teams for the VCC vs PCC match. In 41 matches, he has scored 754 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 173.73 with four half-centuries. He has also picked up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.52.

