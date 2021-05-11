VCC vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 12, 2021

Vinohrady CC will lock horns with Prague CC Kings in the 34th match of ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Vinohrady CC have won five out of their six ECS T10 Prague matches so far and are currently in second spot in the Group A points table. They registered a massive 58-run victory over Prague Spartans Mobilizers in their last outing.

Prague CC Kings, on the other hand, are also having a tremendous ECS T10 Prague campaign so far, winning five of their six games. They currently occupy the top spot in Group A. But they will head into Wednesday's fixture on the back of a five-wicket loss to Vinohrady CC.

Squads to choose from

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ben Boulton-Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Nirmal Kumar, Chris Pearce (WK), Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojtech Hasa, Arshad Hayat, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Kyle Gilham, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Arshad Ali and Ashley McGlynn.

Prague CC Kings

Kushal Mendon, Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Ali Sittar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan (C), Prakash Sadasivan, Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Charles Croucher, Surya Rengarajan and Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran.

Probable Playing XIs

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Mikulas Stary, Chris Pearce (WK), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara.

Prague CC Kings

Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Kushal Mendon, Surya Rengarajan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Sudhir Gladson, Smit Patel, Keyur Mehta, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar.

Match Details

Match: Vinohrady CC vs Prague CC Kings, Match 34

Date & Time: 12th May 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 87 runs. While the pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball, the batsmen should be able to clear the boundaries once they get settled.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs PCK)

VCC vs PCK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Frederick Heydenrych, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Venkatesh Margasahayam.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Arun Ashokan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hilal Ahmad, Chris Pearce, Arun Ashokan, Frederick Heydenrych, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Smit Patel, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Ali Sittar, Venkatesh Margasahayam.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Siddarth Goud.