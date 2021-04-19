VCC vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna match - April 19th, 2021

Vienna CC will lock horns with Pakistan CC in the final fixture of the day at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn.

Pakistan CC lost the opening fixture of the season against Bangladesh Austria. The latter side batted first and posted a total of 91 runs on the board courtesy of the excellent knocks by Hassan Ashfaq and Gill Singh.

In response, Pakistan CC failed to capitalize on their innings and finished five runs short, which saw them end up on the losing side.

Vienna CC also lost their season opener against Vienna Danube. The former side managed to get only 80 runs on the board, which is considered a below par total at this venue. The side batting second chased down the target with 10 balls to spare.

Squads to choose from

Vienna CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Ashwin Prakash, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Ram Schreuer, Richard Asher, Satyam Subhash, Dav Eckstein, Ally Deny, Himanshu Jha, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Junaid Syed, Michael Henry, Suraj Mohammad, Daniel Eckstein, Harjeet Singh, Mark Simpson Parker, Saurabh Luthra, Shakil Khan, Ali Rahemi, Quniton Norris, Rayhaan Ahamed, Sam Williams.

Pakistan CC

Mirza Ahsan, Shahid Khalil, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif, Zia-ur-Rahman Shinwari, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, Sikandar Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Naeem Kamran, Naveed Hassan, Saveez Khawaja, Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif.

Predicted Playing XI

Vienna CC

Quinton Norris(C)(WK), Ali Rahemi, Mark Simpson Parker, Himanshu Jha, Daniel Eckstein, Abdullah Akbarjan, Junaid Syed, Ally Deny, Saurabh Luthra, Richard Asher, Sam Williams

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif (c) (wk), Naveed Hassan, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Umair Tariq, Amir Naeem, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Shahid Khalil, Adal Afzal, Sikandar Iqbal, Naeem Kamran

Match Details

Match: Vienna CC vs Pakistan CC, Match 4

Date & Time: April 19, 2021, 6:30 PM

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The bowlers have fared well at this venue in the first couple of games this season. Batters have managed to hardly get a few runs on the board, with the average first innings score hovering around 80-90.

Teams chasing have been able to get past the target with ease, making batting second an ideal option at this venue. Anything above 110 can be considered a par total.

VCC vs PKC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCC vs PKC Dream11 suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Naeem, Abdullah Akbarjan, Umair Tariq, Richard Asher, Adeel Tariq, Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Mark Simpson Parker, Adal Afzal, Himasnhu Jha, Sikandar Hayat, Ally Denny.

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan Vice-Captain: Naveed Sadiq Hassan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Rahemi, Abdullah Akbarjan, Umair Tariq, Ziaurrahman Shinwari, Daniel Eckstein, Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Mark Simpson Parker, Adal Afzal, Himasnhu Jha, Sikandar Hayat, Naeem Kamran

Captain: Mark Simpson Parker Vice-Captain: Adal Afzal