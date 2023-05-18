VCC vs PKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 55

The 55th match of the ECS Austria T10 will see the Vienna CC (VCC) square off against the Pak Riders (PKR) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the VCC vs PKR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Vienna CC have played eight matches in the tournament and have managed to win only three of them. They are currently at eighth in the points table and will be looking to win the match to stay alive in the tournament.

The Pak Riders, on the other hand, have managed to win four of their eight matches in the league stage. They are currently fifth in the standings and will be looking to win this match in order to strengthen their position at the top-half of the table.

VCC vs PKR Match Details

The 55th game of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 18 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The match will commence at 9.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: VCC vs PKR, Match 53, ECS Austria T10

Date and Time: May 18, 2023, Monday; 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

VCC vs PKR Probable Playing XIs

VCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

VCC Probable Playing XI

A Arif, A Rahemi, D Eckstein, K Omari, S Sama, L Durairaj, S Karanam, M Simpson-Parker, A Akbarjan, A Khatak, and S Mohammad.

PKR Team /Injury News

No major injury updates.

PKR Probable Playing XI

A Naeem, A Latif, Z Arif, A Naseri, K Kailash, N Sadiq Hassan, R Abdurahimzai, S Hayat, Z Shinwari, A Sardar, and Z Nasiry.

VCC vs PKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Naeem

A Naeem has been in good batting form in the tournament. He also has a good hand behind the stumps and that makes him a great wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

D Eckstein

Eckstein has been in good form in this tournament with the bat. He has scored runs on a consistent basis, which makes him a great pick for the match.

All-rounder

M Simpson Parker

Simpson Parker has been in brilliant all-round form in this tournament. He has picked up wickets and has also scored runs, making him a crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

A Akbarjan

Akbarjan has been picking up wickets on a consistent basis this tournament. He will be a crucial pick for the match in the fantasy contests.

VCC vs PKR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Simpson Parker

M Simpson Parker has been in brilliant all-round form through out the tournament. He has been picking up valuable points on a consistent basis and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

D Eckstein

D Eckstein has been in great batting form. He is scoring runs on a consistent basis and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for VCC vs PKR, Match 55

A Naeem

D Eckstein

U Tariq

M Simpson-Parker

A Akbarjan

VCC vs PKR Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground will be good for the bowlers. New ball bowlers will be good picks for the match.

VCC vs PKR Dream11 Prediction, Match 53, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: A Naeem

Batters: A Rahemi, Z Arif, D Eckstein, U Tariq

All-rounders: N Sadiq Hassan, R Abdurahimzai, M Simpson Parker

Bowlers: A Akbarjan, Z Shinwari, A Sardar

VCC vs PKR Dream11 Prediction, Match 53, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: A Naeem

Batters: A Rahemi, Z Arif, D Eckstein, U Tariq

All-rounders: N Sadiq Hassan, R Abdurahimzai, M Simpson Parker

Bowlers: A Akbarjan, Z Shinwari, A Sardar

