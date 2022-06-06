VCC vs PRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 31

Vinohrady (VCC) will take on Prague Barbarians (PRB) in the 31st match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Tuesday.

Both teams have struggled so far in the competition. Vinohrady have yet to taste victory, while the Prague Barbarians got off to a good start by defeating the Prague Spartans by seven wickets before losing three games in a row.

Both teams have some well-known and experienced players in their ranks, so a good game is expected when they meet on Tuesday.

VCC vs PRB Probable Playing 11 Today

VCC XI

Siddarth Goud, Shaun Dalton, Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Ali, Vojta Hasa, Venkatesh Marghashayam (c), Joe Cope, Arshad Hayat, Yash Patel, Anil Sain.

PRB XI

Divyendra Singh (wk), Rohit Goyal, Murali Vandrasi, Andrew Sim, Bilal Samad, Birendra Kumar, Vishal Manay, Piyush Kumar, Harsha Chaganty (c), Vamshi Madishetty, Rahul Rungta.

Match Details

VCC vs PRB, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 31

Date and Time: June 07, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters who'll need to take their time to get going. Wickets in hand will be crucial in this type of must-win situation game, as both teams are likely to choose to bat first after winning the toss.

Today’s VCC vs PRB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Divyendra Singh: He's had an average season with the bat so far, scoring 32 runs in four games, despite being a talented batter. He's expected to bounce back in the coming games.

Batter

Jahanur Hoque: He had a good season last year, but has struggled this year, scoring only 47 runs in three games. He knows how to build an innings and has done so on multiple occasions in the past. Given his batting prowess, he is a must-have player for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Muralidhara Vandrasi: Vandrasi is a fantastic all-rounder who is finding success with both the bat and the ball. He has amassed 64 runs at an average of 16.00 and has picked up three wickets in four matches. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your VCC vs PRB Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

Vamshi Krishna: His variations keep the batters in check and he is doing well so far for his side. He has picked up five wickets at an exceptional average of 5.00 in four games thus far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Sim (PRB)

Vojta Hasa (VCC)

Birendra Kumar (PRB)

Joe Cope (VCC)

Rohit Goyal (PRB)

Important stats for VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction team

Birendra Kumar: 11 runs and three wickets in four games.

Kushagra Bhatnagar: Three wickets in one game.

Frederick Heydenrych: 45 runs in two games.

Arshad Hayat: 24 runs and five wickets in two games.

VCC vs PRB Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

VCC vs PRB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Murali Vandrasi, Andrew Sim, Vojta Hasa, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Arshad Ali, Piyush Kumar, Birendra Kumar, Vamshi Madishetty

Captain: Murali Vandrasi, Vice-Captain: Arshad Hayat

VCC vs PRB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Murali Vandrasi, Shaun Dalton, Vojta Hasa, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Piyush Kumar, Birendra Kumar, Vamshi Madishetty

Captain: Murali Vandrasi, Vice-Captain: Vamshi Madishetty

