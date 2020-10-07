VCC vs PRB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - Oct 7th, 2020

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Prague League sees the Prague Barbarians go up against Vinohrady CC on Wednesday. The two top teams on the points table lock horns against each other, and this clash is guaranteed to be a mouth-watering one.

The Prague Barbarians successfully chased down a score of 85 in their last match against the Prague Spartans with one ball to spare. Despite losing early wickets and not having the best of starts, the Barbarians pulled the game back in the penultimate over. They scored 21 runs in the 9th over to bring the equation down to 12 runs from the last 6 balls, which they accomplished with ease.

On the other hand, Vinohrady CC chased down a paltry target of 54 set by the Prague Spartans in their previous outing. VCC's bowlers executed their plans perfectly and were exceptional right from the first ball. Skipper Goud, who dictated proceedings by picking up 3 wickets and stitching together a partnership with Tomar, was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Squads to choose from

Prague Barbarians

P Gangappa, J Hoque, S Davizi, A Sim, A Waqar, P Balakrishnan, U Gali, Y Salian, S Grover, A Pokhriyal, V Krishna, M Sai, S Bhuiyan, D Singh, A Rai, H Chaganty, A Farhad, R Bist, P Kumar, S Madhireddy, J Stooman, R Rungta and K Bhatnagar.

Vinohrady CC

C Pearce, S Goud, S Rakshit, B Boulton-Smith, A Sirisena, V Hasa, A Yousafzai, R Tomar, N Kumar, F Heydenrych, S Chaudhary, B Soucek, H Hassan, K Bhinder, L Sharma, V Margasahayam.

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague Barbarians

Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Sumit Pokhriyal, A Waqar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Mralidhara Sai, Y Salian, Jahanur Hoque, Abul Farhad, Yashwantha Salian, R Bist.

Vinohrady CC

C Pearce, S Goud, B Boulton, V Hasa, A Yousafzai, R Tomar, N Kumar, S Chaudhary, H Hassan, K Bhinder, L Sharma.

Match Details

Match: Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians

Date: 7th October, 1:30 PM

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

Pitch Report

Scott Page Field has heavily favoured the batsmen in this tournament, although there will be some purchase for the bowlers if they succeed in finding the right lines and lengths. With small boundaries at the ground, the spinners might also be effective if they bowl wisely.

The team winning the toss might choose to field first, as more games have been won while chasing at this venue. A complete match is on the cards, with the weather forecast showing no signs of rain.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCC vs PRB Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Pearce, S Goud, B Boulton, S Davizi, R Tomar, N Kumar, Y Salian, A Farhad, R Bist, S Chaudhary and H Hassan.

Captain: S Goud Vice-Captain: R Tomar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Pearce, S Davizi, A Waqar, S Goud, S Grover, S Pokhriyal, R Tomar, N Kumar, A Farhad, S Chaudhary and H Hassan.

Captain: S Davizi Vice-Captain: S Goud