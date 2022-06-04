VCC vs PRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 22

Vinohrady CC (VCC) will take on Prague Spartans CC (PRS) in the 22nd match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Saturday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Both teams are starting their ECS Czech Republic 2022 journey with this match. Vinohrady CC have performed exceptionally well in previous ECS tournaments, while Prague Spartans CC's record is not that good.

Prague Spartans CC will give it their all to start their journey with a win, but Vinohrady CC are strong opponents. The encounter is likely to be won by Vinohrady CC.

VCC vs PRS Probable Playing XI

VCC Playing XI

S Bhatia (wk), S Goud, S Rakshit, A Saini, Y Patel, J Cope, A Hayat, S Chaudhary, A Ali, V Margasahayam, and K Gilham

PRS Playing XI

V Mehta (wk), V Jagannivasan, K Venkataswamy, A Konda, N Tyagi, P Nandivala, S Sengupta, F Shaik, V Mahajan, S Wani, and S Ravi

Match Details

VCC vs PRS, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 22nd

Date and Time: 4th June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been fairly balanced. Batters should have no problem playing in the middle overs because the pacers should be able to get some movement with the new ball.

As the ball comes at the bat quickly, batting is relatively easier in the second innings. After winning the toss, both teams will attempt to chase.

VCC vs PRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Bhatia, who has excelled in recent ECS matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. V Mehta could also be a good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

A Jagannivasan and S Goud are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Rakshit is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

N Tyagi and Y Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. S Sengupta is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Chaudhary and V Mahajan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in VCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction team

N Tyagi (PRS)

V Mahajan (PRS)

Y Patel (VCC)

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Bhatia, S Rakshit, V Jagannivasan, S Goud, P Nandivala, S Sengupta, N Tyagi, Y Patel, V Mahajan, S Chaudhary, and A Ali

Captain: S Rakshit Vice Captain: Y Patel

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Bhatia, S Rakshit, V Jagannivasan, A Konda, J Cope, S Sengupta, N Tyagi, Y Patel, V Mahajan, S Chaudhary, and S Wani

Captain: V Jagannivasan Vice Captain: S Rakshit

