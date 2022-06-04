VCC vs PRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 21 

The Vinohrady CC (VCC) will take on the Prague Tigers (PRT) in the 21st and 22nd matches of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday.

Both sides will be beginning their ECS Czech Republic 2022 campaigns here. Vinohrady had won four of their five league matches last year. They will hope to begin the season on a winning note and aim to win the competition.

Prague Tigers, meanwhile, have a strong squad and will hope to showcase their abilities. They will aim to improve their performances this year.

VCC vs PRT Probable Playing 11 Today

VCC XI

Alex Sirisena, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Benjamin Soucek, Vojta Hasa, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Siddarth Goud, Shobhit Bhatia, Ben Boulton-Smith, Shaun Dalton, Shoumyadeep Rakshit

PRT XI

Jahedul Islam, GM Hasanat, Al Mahmud, Rasel Miah, Alamin Hossain, Arman Bhuiyan, Saeed Ur Rehman, Md Mohiuddin, Md Alamin, Sahadat Hossain, Ajhar Alam

Match Details

VCC vs PRT, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: June 04, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It's a flat wicket and batters will have the edge for most of the game. Bowlers will have to be accurate with their lines and lengths. Both sides would like to bat first here.

Today’s VCC vs PRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Bhatia is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order. Bhatia has scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 144.55 in 22 T10 innings.

Batters

A Hossain is a wonderful batter who likes to take an aggressive approach against bowlers. He has scored 626 runs at a strike rate of 162.60 and has also scalped 29 wickets in 36 T10 matches.

Rakshit is also a crucial part of his side’s batting unit and has played in 38 T10 matches. He has scored 531 runs and has also taken 26 wickets.

All-rounders

A Bhuiyan is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 125 runs and picked up nine wickets in as many matches. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your VCC vs PRT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

S Chaudhary has scalped 12 wickets in 16 T10 matches and has the ability to bowl tight and disciplined spells which restrict the opposition’s flow of runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCC vs PRT Dream11 prediction team

A Bhuiyan (PRT)

A Hossain (PRT)

S Rakshit (VCC)

S Bhatia (VCC)

M Hossain Sagor (PRT)

Important stats for VCC vs PRT Dream11 prediction team

A Bhuiyan: 125 runs and 9 wickets in 9 matches

A Hossain: 626 runs and 29 wickets in 36 matches

S Rakshit: 531 runs and 26 wickets in 38 matches

S Bhatia: 146 runs in 22 matches

M Hossain Sagor: 8 wickets in 8 matches

VCC vs PRT Dream11 Prediction Today

VCC vs PRT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bhatia, A Hossain, G M Hasanat, S Rakshit, A Bhuiyan, M Hossain Sagor, Y Patel, A Alam, A Ali, S Chaudhary, V Margasahayam

Captain: A Bhuiyan, Vice-Captain: GM Hasanat

VCC vs PRT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bhatia, M Hasham, A Hossain, G M Hasanat, S Rakshit, A Bhuiyan, M Hossain Sagor, Y Patel, A Alam, S Chaudhary, V Margasahayam

Captain: A Hossain, Vice-Captain: S Rakshit

