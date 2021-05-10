VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague match - May 10, 2021

In the 28th match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament, Vinohrady CC will lock horns with Prague Spartans Mobilizers at Vinor Cricket Ground on Monday.

Vinohrady CC are currently in second spot on the points table in Group A after winning three matches and losing just one encounter. Their last game came against the Brno Raiders, where Vinohrady CC came out victorious by 25 runs.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers are in the fourth slot on the points table in the same group after losing three matches and winning just one so far. Mobilizers defeated the Brno Raiders by seven wickets in their previous contest.

Vinohrady CC are expected to do well, but Mobilizers could spring a surprise.

Squads to choose from

Vinohrady CC

Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Vikrant Godara, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Kyle Gilham, Lukas Fencl, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Ali, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, John Corness, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce, Nirmil Kumar, Siddarth Goud

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Mani Paduru, Naveen Purandhar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Siddharth Sharma, Vineet Mahajan, Ashok Somireddy, Nokul Namburi, Kapil Kumar, Prasad Ramachandran, Suresh Kuramboyina, Vijay Karthikeyan, Al Mahmud, Santosh Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Arun Natarajan, Sarthak Bhatta, Vatsal Kansara

Probable Playing XI

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (c), Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tamar, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Vojtech Hasa, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Ashok Kumar Reddy, Naveen Purandhar, Siddharth Sharma, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Vatsal Kansara (wk), Arun Natarajan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud

Match Details

Match: Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Match 28

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): May 10, 6:30 PM

Pitch report

The green mat at the Vinor Cricket Ground equally assists both batsmen and bowlers, with batsmen getting their fair share after the powerplay overs are done and dusted.

One can expect the track to assist pace bowlers with a little bit of swing in the initial powerplay overs. The first innings par score is 80-100 and chasing teams have been getting good results.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs PSM)

VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Pearce, Frederick Heydenrych, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud, Vojtech Hasa, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Ashok Kumar Reddy

Captain: Frederick Heydenrych Vice-captain: Santosh Reddy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nirmal Kumar, Frederick Heydenrych, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Santosh Reddy, Vojtech Hasa, Arun Konda, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Suresh Kuramboyina

Captain: Venkatesh Margasahayam Vice-captain: Arun Konda