VCC vs SAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 Matches 15 & 16

Voorburg (VCC) will take on Salland (SAL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 matches at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Thursday.

Voorburg have been in fantastic form in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022. With four wins from four, they sit pretty at the top of the points table. Salland, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with two wins and four losses to their name.

VCC vs SAL Probable Playing 11 today

Voorburg: Bas de Leede (c), Musa Ahmed, Nehaan Gigani, Floris De Lange (wk), Rehan Waheed, Harold Vogelaar, Stijn De Leede, Shariz Ahmad, Ali Qasim, Navjot Singh, Vivian Kingma.

Salland: Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers (c), Hashim Khan, Reinder Lubbers, Gul Nasir, Lokesh Kamti (wk), Gijs van der Molen, Jarri Ullah, Akhil Gopinath, Ishara Wickramarachchi, Steven Lubbers.

Match Details

VCC vs SAL, Matches 15 and 16, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022

Date & Time: April 14th 2022, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle is likely to be an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue in the past. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for us for today's matches.

Today’s VCC vs SAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bas de Leede has smashed 149 runs, with the aid of 18 sixes, at a strike rate of 323.91 in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Batter

Hashim Khan has mustered 92 runs at a strike rate of 135.29. He is expected to be amongst the runs today.

All-rounders

Rehan Waheed has bowled superbly in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, claiming seven scalps in four matches.

Victor Lubbers has made a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 185 runs and taken three wickets.

Bowler

Gul Nasir is SAL's leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 with six wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCC vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Victor Lubbers (SAL): 429 points

Bas de Leede (VCC): 257 points

Rehan Waheed (VCC): 237 points

Gul Nasir (SAL): 231 points

Musa Ahmed (VCC): 193 points

Important stats for VCC vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Victor Lubbers: 185 runs & 3 wickets

Gul Nasir: 6 wickets

Bas de Leede: 149 runs

Rehan Waheed: 7 wickets

VCC vs SAL Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022)

Dream11 Team for Voorburg vs Salland - ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bas de Leede, Musa Ahmed, Gijs van der Molen, Hashim Khan, Nehaan Gigani, Hamid Wardak, Rehan Waheed, Victor Lubbers, Vivian Kingma, Gul Nasir, Navjot Singh.

Captain: Bas de Leede. Vice-captain: Victor Lubbers.

Dream11 Team for Voorburg vs Salland - ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bas de Leede, Musa Ahmed, Gijs van der Molen, Hashim Khan, Nehaan Gigani, Hamid Wardak, Rehan Waheed, Victor Lubbers, Vivian Kingma, Akhil Gopinath, Gul Nasir.

Captain: Victor Lubbers. Vice-captain: Rehan Waheed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar