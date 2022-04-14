VCC vs SAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 Matches 15 & 16

Voorburg (VCC) will take on Salland (SAL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 matches at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Thursday.
Voorburg have been in fantastic form in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022. With four wins from four, they sit pretty at the top of the points table. Salland, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with two wins and four losses to their name.
VCC vs SAL Probable Playing 11 today
Voorburg: Bas de Leede (c), Musa Ahmed, Nehaan Gigani, Floris De Lange (wk), Rehan Waheed, Harold Vogelaar, Stijn De Leede, Shariz Ahmad, Ali Qasim, Navjot Singh, Vivian Kingma.
Salland: Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers (c), Hashim Khan, Reinder Lubbers, Gul Nasir, Lokesh Kamti (wk), Gijs van der Molen, Jarri Ullah, Akhil Gopinath, Ishara Wickramarachchi, Steven Lubbers.
Match Details
VCC vs SAL, Matches 15 and 16, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022
Date & Time: April 14th 2022, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle is likely to be an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue in the past. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for us for today's matches.
Today’s VCC vs SAL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Bas de Leede has smashed 149 runs, with the aid of 18 sixes, at a strike rate of 323.91 in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.
Batter
Hashim Khan has mustered 92 runs at a strike rate of 135.29. He is expected to be amongst the runs today.
All-rounders
Rehan Waheed has bowled superbly in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, claiming seven scalps in four matches.
Victor Lubbers has made a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 185 runs and taken three wickets.
Bowler
Gul Nasir is SAL's leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 with six wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in VCC vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Team
Victor Lubbers (SAL): 429 points
Bas de Leede (VCC): 257 points
Rehan Waheed (VCC): 237 points
Gul Nasir (SAL): 231 points
Musa Ahmed (VCC): 193 points
Important stats for VCC vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Team
Victor Lubbers: 185 runs & 3 wickets
Gul Nasir: 6 wickets
Bas de Leede: 149 runs
Rehan Waheed: 7 wickets
VCC vs SAL Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bas de Leede, Musa Ahmed, Gijs van der Molen, Hashim Khan, Nehaan Gigani, Hamid Wardak, Rehan Waheed, Victor Lubbers, Vivian Kingma, Gul Nasir, Navjot Singh.
Captain: Bas de Leede. Vice-captain: Victor Lubbers.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bas de Leede, Musa Ahmed, Gijs van der Molen, Hashim Khan, Nehaan Gigani, Hamid Wardak, Rehan Waheed, Victor Lubbers, Vivian Kingma, Akhil Gopinath, Gul Nasir.
Captain: Victor Lubbers. Vice-captain: Rehan Waheed.