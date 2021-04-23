VCC vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 23, 2021

Vienna CC will be up against Salzburg in the 20th match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Friday.

Vienna CC will head into the encounter after playing Indian Vienna earlier in the day. They will be pleased with their performance in the ECS T10 Vienna, having won three of their five matches. Vienna CC are currently placed atop the points table. They won their last match against Cricketer CC by six wickets. Moreover, it will be their last league stage match of the season. Vienna CC will be looking forward to winning the match and sealing their spot in the semi-finals.

Salzburg, on the other hand, will be playing their only second match of the ECS T10 Vienna. But they will head into the match as favorites as they were the finalists in the ECS T10 Vienna last summer.

Squads to choose from

Vienna CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Lakmal Kasthuri, Quinton Norris (C), Mark Simpson-Parker, Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Saurabh Luthra, Satyam Subhash, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Ally Deny, Sam Williams, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Rayhaan Ahamed (WK), Suraj Mohammad, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Shakil Khan, Harjeet Singh, Ram Schreuer and Dav Eckstein.

Salzburg

Abrar Bilal (WK), Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Luqman Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Balwinder Singh, Faisal Shah, Baljinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Abbas Ahmadzai, Vidi Gondal, Murtaza Mumtaz, Ali Shah, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Abas Saleem and Ameer Hamza.

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna CC

Quinton Norris (C), Lakmal Kasthuri, Rayhaan Ahamed (WK), Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Junaid Syed, Daniel Eckstein, Himanshu Jha, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Richard Asher, Dav Eckstein.

Salzburg

Abrar Bilal (WK), Imran Asif, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Ameer Hamza, Zeeshan Goraya, Faisal Shah, Zahid Khan, Baljinder Singh, Mubashar Ali (C), Luqman Khan.

Match Details

Match: Vienna CC vs Salzburg, Match 20

Date & Time: 23rd April 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground has assisted the batsmen more than the bowlers. We can expect another high-scoring ECS T10 Vienna game on Friday. As the wicket tends to remain the same throughout the course of a match, chasing should be the preferred option upon winning the toss. The average first innings score at the venue is 111 runs.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs SAL)

VCC vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Zeeshan Goraya, Mark Simpson-Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Faisal Shah, Junaid Syed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty.

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan. Vice-captain: Abrar Bilal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan, Ranjit Singh, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Faisal Shah, Junaid Syed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty.

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan. Vice-captain: Mark Simpson-Parker.