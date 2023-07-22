VCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 28

The 28th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Vinohrady CC (VCC) square off against United CC (UCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Saturday, July 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Vinohrady CC have won three of their last eight matches. United CC, on the other hand, have won four of their last eight matches of the season. Vinohrady CC will give it their all to win the match, but United CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VCC vs UCC Match Details

The 28th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 22 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCC vs UCC, Match 28

Date and Time: 22July, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Vinohrady CC and Brno CC, where a total of 161 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

VCC vs UCC Form Guide

VCC - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

UCC - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

VCC vs UCC Probable Playing XI

VCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Mohd Adnan, Michalis Tavlaridis, Ashley McGlynn, Michael Londesborough, Anil Saini, Nabeel Muhammad, Shaun Dalton, Benjamin Soucek, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Tanmay Khuntena.

UCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Meet Parikh, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Vikrant Godara, Ghanshyam Kumar, Arpan Shukla, Amandeepsingh Bindra.

VCC vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Singh

A Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. M Adnan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Magare

S Rakshit and R Magare are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Goud

S Goud and P Baghel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Cope is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

G Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kumar and A Bindra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Hassan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VCC vs UCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Goud

S Goud will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Goud has earned 481 points in the last six matches.

P Baghel

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Baghel the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. He has earned 302 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for VCC vs UCC, Match 28

G Kumar

P Baghel

S Goud

J Cope

S Dalton

Vinohrady CC vs United CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vinohrady CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Singh, M Adnan.

Batters: R Magare, S Rakshit, A Sharma.

All-rounders: J Cope, P Baghel, P Bagauly, S Goud.

Bowlers: G Kumar, A Bindra.

Vinohrady CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Singh, M Adnan.

Batters: R Magare, S Dalton.

All-rounders: J Cope, P Baghel, P Bagauly, S Goud.

Bowlers: G Kumar, A Bindra, A Hassan.