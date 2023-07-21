VCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 21

The 21st match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Vinohrady CC (VCC) squaring off against United CC (UCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Friday, July 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Vinohrady CC have won one of their last four matches. United CC, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches of the season. Vinohrady CC will give it their all to win the match, but United CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VCC vs UCC Match Details

The 21st match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 21 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 12:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCC vs UCC, Match 21

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prague Tigers and Prague Spartans, where a total of 304 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

VCC vs UCC Form Guide

VCC - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

UCC - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

VCC vs UCC Probable Playing XI

VCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Mohd Adnan, Michalis Tavlaridis, Ashley McGlynn, Michael Londesborough, Anil Saini, Nabeel Muhammad, Shaun Dalton, Benjamin Soucek, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Tanmay Khuntena

UCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Meet Parikh, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Vikrant Godara, Ghanshyam Kumar, Arpan Shukla, Amandeepsingh Bindra

VCC vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Singh

A Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Adnan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Magare

S Rakshit and R Magare are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Baghel

J Cope and P Baghel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Zutshi is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

G Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kumar and A Bindra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Margasahayam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VCC vs UCC match captain and vice-captain choices

G Kumar

G Kumar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 296 points in the last six matches.

P Baghel

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Baghel the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 292 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for VCC vs UCC, Match 21

G Kumar

P Baghel

A Bindra

J Cope

M Adnan

Vinohrady CC vs United CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vinohrady CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Singh, M Adnan

Batters: R Magare, S Rakshit, A Sharma

All-rounders: J Cope, P Baghel

Bowlers: G Kumar, A Bindra, V Margasahayam, A Hassan

Vinohrady CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Singh, M Adnan

Batters: R Magare, A Sharma

All-rounders: J Cope, P Baghel

Bowlers: G Kumar, A Bindra, V Margasahayam, A Hassan, J Jacob