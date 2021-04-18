VCC vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna match - April 19th, 2021

In the second match of ECS T10 Vienna 2021, Vienna CC will take on Vienna Danube at Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Vienna CC won just one game in their previous tournament. However, they will look to turn the tables when they take on Vienna Danube on Monday.

Abdullah Akbarjan, the all-rounder, is one of the players to watch out for from Vienna CC, alongside captain Quinton Norris. Abdullah can bowl with a lot of variations and has the ability to change the game upside down with the willow.

Vienna Danube are making their debut in this tournament and they have a lot of Afghan talent in their ranks. They would love to start the tournament on a winning note.

Squads to choose from

Vienna CC

Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Satyam Subhash, Quinton Norris, Mark Simpson Parker, Suraj Mohammad, Himanshu Jha, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Ally Deny, Junaid Syed, Shakil Khan, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Saurabh Luthra, Harjeet Singh, Rayhaan Ahamed, Ram Schreuer

Vienna Danube

Klair Kailash, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar, Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil, Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Obaidullah Omari, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel, Samali Shinwari

Probable Playing XIs

Vienna CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Satyam Subhash, Quinton Norris, Mark Simpson Parker, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Michael Henry, Daniel Eckstein, Junaid Syed, Ashwin Prakash, Harjeet Singh

Vienna Danube

Khyber Malyar, Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil, Khan Raoof, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Obaidullah Omari

Match Details

Match: Vienna CC vs Vienna Danube, Match 2

Date and Time: April 19, 2021, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seebarn Cricket Ground will assist both batsmen and bowlers with the average first innings score being around 100 - 120. The pacers will get assistance from the first ball of the game, with enough bounce and swing on offer.

Captains winning the toss would love to bat first and put up a challenging total in front of the opposition.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC v VID)

VCC vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton Norris, Zaid Miralikheil, Abdullah Akbarjan, Khyber Malyar, Ashwin Prakash, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Daniel Eckstein, Harjeet Singh, Ahmed Zadran, Obaidullah Omari, Michael Henry

Captain: Harjeet Singh Vice-captain: Daniel Eckstein

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Rahemi, Quinton Norris, Abdullah Akbarjan, Khyber Malyar, Ashwin Prakash, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Daniel Eckstein, Harjeet Singh, Ahmed Zadran, Michael Henry

Captain: Quinton Norris Vice-captain: Abdul Rahman Miralikhel