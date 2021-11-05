VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2021-22 Match 8

Victoria (VCT) will face New South Wales (NSW) in the eighth match of the 2021-22 Sheffield Shield on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Victoria won their tournament opener against New South Wales by 204 runs. But they find themselves fourth in the table, as a few other teams in the league have played more games than them.

New South Wales, meanwhile, did not have a great start to their campaign, suffering a defeat against Victoria. They will look to return to winning ways in this contest.

VCT vs NSW Probable Playing XIs

Victoria

James Seymour, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (C&WK), Nic Maddinson, Matthew Short, Jonathan Merlo, Sam Harper, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Scott Boland, Jon Holland.

New South Wales

Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Kurtis Patterson (C), Harry Conway, Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Peter Nevill (WK), Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Tanveer Sangha.

Match Details

Match: Victoria vs New South Wales, Sheffield Shield.

Date and Time: 5th November; 05:00 AM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a balanced one. Both batters and bowlers should get equal assistance from the track. Swing bowlers might find the conditions favourable initially before spinners come into play as the game progresses.

Today's VCT vs NSW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Handscomb: He is a good option for the wicketkeeper position. He has the ability to score big, and also contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Marcus Harris: He is an excellent batter, and has the potential to score big runs. He could prove to be crucial in this game.

Kurtis Patterson: He is a reliable batter for NSW, scoring decent runs in his previous game.

All-rounders

Jonathan Merlo: He is a decent batting all-rounder for Victoria. He batted well in the previous game, and can also contribute with the ball.

Sean Abbot: Abbot is an outstanding choice in the all-rounder department. He picked up eight wickets in both innings in his last game.

Bowlers

Tanveer Sangha: He will be a key bowler for New South Wales. He could prove to be effective with his subtle variations.

Scott Boland: Boland is a leading bowler for Victoria. He can contain batters, and pick up key wickets.

Five best players to pick in VCT vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Marcus Harris

Sean Abbot

Jonathan Merlo

Tanveer Sangha

Kurtis Patterson.

Key stats for VCT vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Sean Abbott - 1 match, 8 wickets.

Nic Maddison - 1 match, 89 runs.

Marcus Harris - 1 match, 146 runs.

Scott Boland - 1 match, 7 wickets.

Kurtis Patterson - 1 match, 52 runs.

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Today

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddison, Kurtis Patterson, Marcus Harris, Jason Sangha, Sean Abbot, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, Jon Holland, Scott Boland, Tanveer Sangha.

Captain: Marcus Harris. Vice-Captain: Kurtis Patterson.

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Peter Nevil, Nic Maddison, Kurtis Patterson, Marcus Harris, Sean Abbot, Jonathan Merlo, Harry Conway, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Tanveer Sangha.

Captain: Sean Abbott. Vice-Captain: Peter Handscomb.

Edited by Bhargav